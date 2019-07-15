< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. President Trump's plan could revamp kidney care in US By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 
Posted Jul 15 2019 03:29PM EDT <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/president-trumps-plan-could-revamp-kidney-care-in-us">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418263736" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">Before a stranger stepped forward to donate a kidney to 50-year old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Vonchelle" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Vonchelle</span> Knight of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dacula" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dacula</span>, Georgia, earlier this year, the single mother of two spent 8 years on a waiting list for a donor kidney.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">Stories like Knight's prompted President </span></span><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">Donald <span style="margin:0px; color:black">Trump to sign an Executive Order that could </span>affect up to 37 <span style="margin:0px; color:black">million Americans living with kidney disease. </span></span><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">Dr. Stephen <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span>, the Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant program at the Emory Transplant Center, says too many Americans </span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">with kidney disease <span style="margin:0px; color:black">are slipping through the cracks</span> in the system.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="A lot people" data-grammar-rule="LOT_OF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">A lot people</span> are diagnosed when they have advanced kidney failure, or people show up needing dialysis right away, and they never knew they were sick</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> Dr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span> says.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">The President's initiative would raise awareness about kidney disease, </span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">through a media campaign, <span style="margin:0px; color:black">and </span>it would <span style="margin:0px; color:black">provide incentives for doctors who can help patients stave off kidney failure.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>So</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">,<span style="margin:0px; color:black"> people can be diagnosed, and maybe they don't have to get dialysis</span>, maybe <span style="margin:0px; color:black">they don't need a kidney transplant</span>,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> Dr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span> explains.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">For those patients who do </span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">ultimately <span style="margin:0px; color:black">need a </span>kidney <span style="margin:0px; color:black">transplant, the plan might help speed up the process, </span>allowing them to <span style="margin:0px; color:black">get the surgery before they need </span>to start <span style="margin:0px; color:black">dialysis.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>They'll do better, they</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">'ll<span style="margin:0px; color:black"> live longer, </span>and <span style="margin:0px; color:black">they'll feel better</span>,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> Dr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span> says. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span><span style="margin:0px; color:black">And</span>,<span style="margin:0px; color:black"> it's also less expensive to care for them. So it's a win/win all around.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">Another win, Dr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span> believes, is the plan's push to get kidney failure patient out of dialysis centers, allowing them to undergo their blood-</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">filtering treatments<span style="margin:0px; color:black"> at home.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">The President also wants to <span style="margin:0px; color:black">boost the number of living kidney donors, by helping them re-coup lost wages and transplant-related travel expenses.</span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">One study found close to a third of living donors report facing financial hardships, with their average out-of-pocket expenses at just over $2,700.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>There are a lot of people that can't really afford to donate that could donate, if they could get those expenses covered</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> Dr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Pastan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Pastan</span> says.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">For patients living with kidney disease, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Paston" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Paston</span> says, </span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">the President's initiative could be a big deal.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"> </p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="color:black"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>I think it means they'll be healthier and live longer</span></span></span><span style="margin: 0px;"><span style="font-family:"Microsoft Sans Serif",sans-serif">,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> he says.</span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px"><span style="font-size:14px;"><span style="line-height:normal"> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 