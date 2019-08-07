< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier? 08 2019 09:42AM b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422687490" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.</p> <p>"I love meat," Miranda says. "I'm from Puerto Rico, so we eat a lot of meat, a lot of pork."</p> <p>Interning this summer with the FOX 5 I-Team, Miranda was willing to give plant-based burgers a try, but she smiled when she picked up a ground beef burger with cheese from a local burger joint.</p> <p>"I love the texture, it's nice and juicy," Miranda says, examining the burger. "It's a little bit pink, and not too well done."</p> <p>She admits eating meat sometimes weighs her down and zaps her energy. So, she was willing to try two hot new plant-based burgers, the Beyond Burger, and the Impossible Burger. But before we get to that, what's in these things?</p> <p>The Beyond Burger has 22 ingredients, the Impossible Burger has 21. Dr. Sharon Bergquist, an internist at Emory University Hospital, says the goal is to mimic meat.</p> <p>"The primary ingredient is protein, and that's what differentiates the two," Dr. Bergquist says. "Beyond Burger is pea protein, the Impossible Burger uses a soy protein."</p> <p>Bergquist says the two plant-based burgers are nutritionally similar to ground beef patties if you're looking at the amount of protein, fat, and calories. </p> <p>"But, if you broke it down by the type of fat and the type of protein, that's where you see the difference," Dr. Bergquist says.</p> <p>Beef, she says, contains animal protein, which studies have shown can increase your risk of diabetes, heart disease, even dying early.</p> <p>But the plant-based protein in these burgers, Berquist says, may actually lower your risk of those same diseases. </p> <p>"If you look at it that way, of course, a plant-based burger is going to be healthier than a regular burger, even with the same calories, fat, and protein," Bergquist says. "But, if you ask the question, are these healthy foods? No. These products are processed, and you're always going to be better off just having whole ingredients that aren't processed. You avoid the sodium, you avoid the additives, the fillers."</p> <p>So what about the taste and the texture? </p> <p>"I'm a little bit scared," Miranda laughs. "I've never had any substitute for meat."</p> <p>She starts with the Beyond Burger.</p> <p>"So, it looks a little pinkish," she says. "I'm nervous about the texture. It does not look like meat to me."<br /> But when Miranda takes a bite, she smiles.</p> <p>"The taste is good," she says. "It's not as strong a taste as meat, as a regular burger, but I definitely like the taste."</p> <p>The Impossible Burger looks more like the real thing, Miranda says.</p> <p>"It has that brown texture, and looks juicy," she says. "So, I'm excited about that."</p> <p>But when Miranda bites into it, she pauses.</p> <p>"This one, I don't like as much," Miranda says. "This one definitely doesn't taste anything like meat. The texture is a little bit different, it's a softer, chewier, not a juicy kind of sensation. And it's weird because it looks just like meat, it has the pink in it and everything. But I just wasn't feeling the taste."</p> <p>If she had to choose between the two plant-based burgers, Miranda says she would go with the Beyond Burger. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Emory program gives young adults with autism taste of independence

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted Aug 07 2019 04:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:58PM EDT

Walking on the Emory University quad in Atlanta, 20-year old Noah Markson of Atlanta and 23-year old Chloe Cich of Dacula, Georgia, are getting a taste of college life.

"I think it's awesome," Cich says. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Program gives autistic young adults independence" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emory program gives young adults with autism taste of independence</h4> "Every time I wake up and I'm here, I have to pinch myself because I feel like I'm in some sort of a dream. "Every time I wake up and I'm here, I have to pinch myself because I feel like I'm in some sort of a dream. I never thought the Emory Autism Center would do something like this."

Tips for teens struggling to sleep

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT

If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.

Leibowitz says around puberty the teenage body clock shifts into "night owl" mode.

"They want to stay up late, and they want to sleep late, not behaviorally, but biologically," Dr. Leibowitz says.

Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT

In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.

She's checking her blood sugar.

Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Untreated diabetes leads to life-changing consequences" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.</p><p>She's checking her blood sugar.</p><p>Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link Featured Videos

Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?

Zoo brings African Savanna to Metro Atlanta

ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay

Sandy Springs father mysteriously murdered, family praying for answers src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EBcyU0jWsAAfMul_1565270584319.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Zoo brings African Savanna to Metro Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/local-news/launch-of-ula-atlas-v-rocket-from-canaveral-afs-looks-favorable"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/ULA_ula%20launch_080819_1565266344268.png_7580697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: ULA" title="ULA_ula launch_080819_1565266344268.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sandy-springs-father-mysteriously-murdered-family-praying-for-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/P%20BUSINESSMAN%20KILLED%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1565236581251.png_7580572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BUSINESSMAN KILLED 10P _00.00.00.00_1565236581251.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sandy Springs father mysteriously murdered, family praying for answers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column 