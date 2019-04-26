< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/many-teens-struggle-to-sleep-these-tips-can-help">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/many-teens-struggle-to-sleep-these-tips-can-help">FOX Medical Team </a>
Posted Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 10:22AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/SLEEPING_1556272040728_7174722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422307964" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.</p> <p>Leibowitz says around puberty the teenage body clock shifts into "night owl" mode.</p> <p>"They want to stay up late, and they want to sleep late, not behaviorally, but biologically," Dr. Leibowitz says.</p> <p>So, that early morning school alarm?</p> <p>It can be a pretty rude wakeup call.</p> <p>"Kids are going to bed at midnight or one, sleeping until 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m.," Leibowitz says. "And, suddenly, they have to get up at 6:30 for school. So, they (A) can't fall asleep when they need to go to sleep, and (B) they're being forced to wake up and can't wake up in what would be the middle of their biological night."</p> <p>Dr. Leibowitz says the average teen needs about 9 hours sleep a night, and many don't get anywhere close to that.</p> <p>For sure, you need to get rid of electronics in the bedroom," Leibowitz says. "Electronics don't cause sleep problems, but the make any potential sleep problem worse. And some teenagers are really susceptible to light at night.</p> <p>Getting teens on a regular bedtime schedule can help."</p> <p>"A sleep routine is good, recognizing that not every kid is going to be able to go to bed at 9 or 10 o'clock, because they're not sleepy," Leibowitz says.</p> <p>He recommends parents try not to be too hard on kids who can't fall asleep.</p> <p>"When your kid can't fall asleep, berating them because they can't fall asleep is going to create a negative association with sleep," Dr. Leibowitz explains. "If you kid is trying their best to fall asleep and can't, it's probably because they're not sleepy, or they're anxious, or some other thing."</p> <p>That doesn't mean they can get on their gadgets, he cautions.</p> <p>"Can they pick up a book, sure," he says. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 07 2019 04:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 01:32PM EDT

At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.

"I love meat," Miranda says. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Plant based burgers" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.</p><p>"I love meat," Miranda says. "I'm from Puerto Rico, so we eat a lot of meat, a lot of pork."

Interning this summer with the FOX 5 I-Team, Miranda was willing to give plant-based burgers a try, but she smiled when she picked up a ground beef burger with cheese from a local burger joint. "Every time I wake up and I'm here, I have to pinch myself because I feel like I'm in some sort of a dream. I never thought the Emory Autism Center would do something like this."

Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT

In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.

She's checking her blood sugar.

Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind. data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Untreated diabetes leads to life-changing consequences" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.</p><p>She's checking her blood sugar.</p><p>Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 