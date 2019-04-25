< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. How to take the sting out of summer insect bites

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted Jul 18 2019 03:42PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 04:13PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 04:14PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" data-title="How to take the sting out of summer insect bites" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" addthis:title="How to take the sting out of summer insect bites"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418941613.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418941613");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418941613_418951847_102119"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418941613_418951847_102119";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418951847","video":"585702","title":"How%20to%20take%20the%20sting%20out%20of%20summer%20insect%20bites","caption":"How%20to%20take%20the%20sting%20out%20of%20summer%20insect%20bites","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FHow_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FHow_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_insect_bites_585702_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658088784%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOVxi0JAH4rdqkjIarc09SIayAUA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fhow-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 04:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418941613_418951847_102119",video:"585702",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"How%2520to%2520take%2520the%2520sting%2520out%2520of%2520summer%2520insect%2520bites",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_insect_bites_585702_1800.mp4?Expires=1658088784&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OVxi0JAH4rdqkjIarc09SIayAUA",eventLabel:"How%20to%20take%20the%20sting%20out%20of%20summer%20insect%20bites-418951847",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fhow-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418941613"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-418941613" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS

A spider trackside during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 7, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418941613-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="GETTY spider_1556202438706.jpg-409162.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418941613-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Mosquito_1531851194249.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_7527376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418941613-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_20190716233817-400801"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418941613-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A spider trackside during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 7, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY spider_1556202438706.jpg-409162.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A spider trackside during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 7, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Mosquito_1531851194249.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_7527376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_20190716233817-400801"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418941613');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A spider trackside during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 7, 2017 in Suzuka. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY spider_1556202438706.jpg-409162.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/17/Mosquito_1531851194249_5803417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Mosquito_1531851194249.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_7527376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Police_warn_wasp_spray_is_being_used_as__0_20190716233817-400801"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" data-title="Tips for treating stings, bites of summer" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" addthis:title="Tips for treating stings, bites of summer" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418941613" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Summer is a busy time for emergency rooms and primetime for stings and bites.</p> <p>Dr. Nicole Franks, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory University Midtown Hospital, says most stings and bug bites are not serious and can be treated at home. Just clean the bite with soap and water, apply some anti-itch cream, and a cold compress or ice pack.</p> <p>"(You are) looking more for those signs of an allergic reaction, all-over itching, swelling, difficulty breathing," Dr. Franks says. "Most of the time, that's not happening."</p> <p>But, if you've ever had a severe reaction to a sting or bite, you should be prepared.</p> <p>"You definitely want to have an EpiPen, and be liberal in using it," Dr. Franks says. "It will save your life if you're stung again.</p> <p>Most people who have had that kind of reaction absolutely know it and have their pen with them."</p> <p>If you're not sure if you are allergic, Franks says, watch for a reaction.</p> <p>"It's just paying attention to the signs and, again, calling 911, they'll get to you quickly," Dr. Franks says. 'If you can, get to an emergency provider quickly, a fire station, as well as a police station.</p> <p>A first responder can help you get to the ER quickly.</p> <p>If you're bitten by a snake, time can be critical. So, call 911.</p> <p>Move away from the snake, and note the time you were bitten, if you can.</p> <p>"Identify, if you can, what might have bitten you," Dr. Franks says.</p> <p>Remove jewelry like watches or rings or clothing that could constrict blood flow in your affected limb. And keep the limb still. Dr. Franks says if you've been injected with venom, immobilizing the area can help keep the venom from spreading.</p> <p>"The next thing is, don't put on any tourniquet, thinking that the venom won't spread for that reason," Dr. Franks says. "That is actually causing more tissue damage, which is what the venom will do."</p> <p>If you can, draw a circle around the bite area.</p> <p>That will allow a medical provider to see how your reaction to the bite is progressing. Then, get to your local ER as soon as possible.</p> <p>"We certainly want to see you in the emergency department, quickly," she says.</p> <p>So, what about a spider bite? Treat it like you would a sting.</p> <p>Wash the area with soap and water, and apply a cool compress or ice pack to ease the swelling. Then, keep an eye of it. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/son-of-slain-police-officer-battles-rare-syndrome" title="Son of slain police officer battles rare syndrome" data-articleId="418748207" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Slain_Locust_Grove_police_officer_s_wido_0_7530248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Slain_Locust_Grove_police_officer_s_wido_0_7530248_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Slain_Locust_Grove_police_officer_s_wido_0_7530248_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Slain_Locust_Grove_police_officer_s_wido_0_7530248_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Slain_Locust_Grove_police_officer_s_wido_0_7530248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Slain Locust Grove police officer's widow searches for healing hope" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Son of slain police officer battles rare syndrome</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been 17-months since Alex Maddox lost her husband, Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox.</p><p>His absence is something the 28-year old and their two boys still live with every day.</p><p>"The best way to describe it is you just carrying it with you," Alex Maddox says. "You can't stay stuck. We are all definitely, we're still hurting, we're still grieving. We're still coping. I never want to not miss Chase. I never want to be over it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/do-i-have-dementia-" title="How to spot age-related memory loss" data-articleId="418404519" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to spot memory loss" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to spot age-related memory loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We have all had senior moments. Neurologist Dr. Marshall Nash, who researches treatments for age-related memory loss through his company NeuroStudies in Decatur, Georgia, says it is not unusual to forget minor details, especially if we are distracted.</p><p>"Everyone has these points, where they forget things," Dr. Nash says. "(They) forget appointments, forget holidays, forget birthdays, and some of that is normal."</p><p>Dr. Nash says men tend to lose about 10 percent of their memory in their sixties and seventies, and women typically lose about 10 percent of theirs in their seventies and eighties. The best barometer of whether your memory is slipping, Nash says, is someone who knows you well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-losing-father-to-alzheimers-man-learns-about-own-risk-through-a-study" title="After losing father to Alzheimer's man learns about own risk through a study" data-articleId="418259875" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cobb_man_learns_whether_he_carries_Alzhe_0_7524232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cobb_man_learns_whether_he_carries_Alzhe_0_7524232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cobb_man_learns_whether_he_carries_Alzhe_0_7524232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cobb_man_learns_whether_he_carries_Alzhe_0_7524232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/Cobb_man_learns_whether_he_carries_Alzhe_0_7524232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cobb man learns whether he carries Alzheimer's gene" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After losing father to Alzheimer's man learns about own risk through a study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For years, Pete Mitchell of Marietta, Georgia, has wondered if he would one day develop Alzheimer's disease like his father. He lost his dad to complications of the disease back in 1999. In his early 60's, Mitchell admits, he has had a few "senior" moments, where his memory has slipped.</p><p>"I know we all walk down the road and go, You know, I was talking to... What was that guy's name again," Mitchell says. "We all do it! We walk into a room and think, 'What am I doing here? '"</p><p>To get answers, Mitchell joined the Generation Program study at NeuroStudies in Decatur, led by neurologist Dr. Marshall Nash. memory loss (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY spider_1556202438706.jpg-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How to take the sting out of summer insect bites</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/nashville-hot-chicken-in-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_20190718182347"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nashville Hot Chicken in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chef-alex-friedman-dishes-out-unique-recipe-using-fresh-mushrooms-and-farmers-cheese"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chef Alex of Bistro off Broad"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chef Alex Friedman dishes out unique recipe using fresh mushrooms and farmers cheese</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)" title="getty_nancypelosifile_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/data-show-many-companies-contributed-to-us-opioid-crisis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Data show many companies contributed to US opioid crisis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20spider_1556202438706.jpg_7170235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;spider&#x20;trackside&#x20;during&#x20;final&#x20;practice&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Formula&#x20;One&#x20;Grand&#x20;Prix&#x20;of&#x20;Japan&#x20;at&#x20;Suzuka&#x20;Circuit&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Suzuka&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Thompson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to take the sting out of summer insect bites</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/nashville-hot-chicken-in-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nashville Hot Chicken in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chef-alex-friedman-dishes-out-unique-recipe-using-fresh-mushrooms-and-farmers-cheese" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Bistro_1563473470536_7532174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chef Alex Friedman dishes out unique recipe using fresh mushrooms and farmers cheese</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 