How to make your workspace work better for you By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 22 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:00AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-make-your-workspace-work-better-for-you">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-make-your-workspace-work-better-for-you">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div ATLANTA - We spend 90% of our lives indoors, and most of our day staring at screens. So, Bonnie Casamassima, a Professor of Interior Design at SCAD Atlanta, says we need a workplace that will really work for us. Companies are increasingly turning to design pros like Casamassima to try to make their offices more user-friendly, so that their employees will feel more creative and be more productive in their workspaces.

If yours leaves you feeling stressed or sluggish, Casamassima says, start making some small tweaks to your space.

"(Start) really looking at really making sure the things that you're seeing are supporting your happiness and your wellbeing," Casamassima says.

Studies have shown we feel better and tend to be more productive, when we have access to daylight and nature. So, if you have a home office, or a more flexible workplace, Casamassima says, turn your desk so that you're facing a window. If you're stuck in a cubicle with no window, try going outside on your breaks.

Next, it's time to tackle the clutter around you. A cluttered workspace, she says, can leave you feeling stressed.

"Making sure that you're keeping your area really organized," Casamassima recommends. "That is going to be a big piece of this, so that you're only keeping the items that you're working on that moment."

To feel more motivated, she says, surround yourself with small things, like awards or family photos, that will spark appreciation.

"When we see things that remind us to be appreciative, it signals in our brains, our gamma and alpha waves, and it allows us to be calmer and less stressed," Casamassima explains. "It also allows us to be more energized in our environment."

Open concept offices are popular right now, but they can make it challenging to concentrate. So, if you need to focus, see if you can move to a more enclosed, quiet office space.

"When we're doing that heads-down, we're looking at spreadsheets, we're analyzing," Casamassima says. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 12:02AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drowning_scare_0_7304475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drowning_scare_0_7304475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drowning_scare_0_7304475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drowning_scare_0_7304475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drowning scare" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:02AM For Jill and Bennett Cierny and their boys, the Riverside Pool in Sandy Springs, Georgia, is a summer escape, and a place of painful memories.

"It's hard," Jill Cierny says. Hard, because this pool is where the Ciernys almost lost their 3-year old son Dylan on the Friday before 2018 Memorial Day Weekend. Dylan was two-and-a-half at the time, and he couldn't swim. So, the Ciernys, both doctors, took turns watching him in the water.

Does your doctor's race matter? It might for black men
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 20 2019 01:00PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 12:22PM EDT It might for black men" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Study_shows_doctor_s_race_might_matter_f_0_7296888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Study_shows_doctor_s_race_might_matter_f_0_7296888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Study_shows_doctor_s_race_might_matter_f_0_7296888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Study_shows_doctor_s_race_might_matter_f_0_7296888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Study_shows_doctor_s_race_might_matter_f_0_7296888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Study shows doctor's race might matter for black men" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Does your doctor's race matter? African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of American physicians are black.

But does your doctor's race matter? Research shows it may, especially for black men, who are less likely to get preventive care, and die on average 4.5 years earlier than white men.

Dr. Louis Sullivan, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Emeritus of the Morehouse School of Medicine, says although we should be comfortable seeing a physician of any race, that's not always the case.

Internship gives teen with autism taste of success
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 20 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 09:17PM EDT

Right out of the gate, it is pretty clear Matthew Plunk isn't your average high school intern.The Wesleyan School senior from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, is doing graduate-school level phonetic transcription of audio recordings of babies and infants communicating with their caregivers.

Oh, and it's all in French.

"I've never actually had a job before this," Plunk says "I like it. 