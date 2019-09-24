< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429997582" data-article-version="1.0">How to lose weight without dieting</h1>
</header> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=How to lose weight without dieting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-lose-weight-without-dieting" data-title="How to lose weight without dieting" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-lose-weight-without-dieting" addthis:title="How to lose weight without dieting">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-lose-weight-without-dieting">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-lose-weight-without-dieting">FOX Medical Team </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429997582"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 08:05AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 09:05AM EDT</span></p>
</div> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/How_to_eat_better_0_7673222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429997582" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - When it comes to dieting, Dr. Ayanna Buckner says, many of us don't have the best track record.</p> <p>"Most people will start a diet for a short time period, whether it's a goal to fit into a dress for a wedding, or to look good for a high school reunion," Dr. Buckner says. "But, once that's over, they go back to eating the same junk that they did before."</p> <p>So, Buckner, Chair of the Metro Atlanta Heart Association Health Equity Committee, says instead of focusing on the foods you can't have, focus on everything you can have.</p> <p>First, she says, fill your shopping cart with fruit and vegetables, the more color the better.</p> <p>"You should think about making half of your plate colorful with fruits or vegetables," Dr. Buckner says. "So, whatever fruits and vegetables you like, start with those, and then, expand from there."</p> <p>The American Heart Association recommends loading up on foods like whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fish or plant-based proteins. If you like meat, go for lean meats, removing the skin.<br /> At the top of the list of foods to limit are sugary drinks. </p> <p>"I like to tell people I prefer to eat my calories than drink them," Buckner says.</p> <p>Cut back on salty foods, processed snacks and meats, full-fat dairy, and commercially-baked goodies, the Heart Association recommends.</p> <p>The list of foods to avoid is shorter: avoid snack food and junk food partially-hydrogenated or trans fats.<br /> Also, Dr. Buckner says, watch your drive-thru dining.</p> <p>"If you've got to eat fast food, looking at some of the more healthful places," Dr. Buckner says. "But, also, thinking ahead of time. If you're busy at work, or running around with the kids, thinking ahead of time about where you can get healthful foods.</p> <p>And when you want to splurge, she says, do it. Don't beat yourself up on cheating.</p> <p>"I call it a treat day, not a cheat day," Dr. Buckner says. "Because, just as I don't like the word diet, I don't like the word cheat. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/health/fox-medical-team/for-men-with-lupus-getting-a-diagnosis-can-take-time" title="For men with Lupus, getting a diagnosis can take time" data-articleId="429997541" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>For men with Lupus, getting a diagnosis can take time</h4>
</div> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span>
</div> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Levi Holcomb's symptoms began early.</p><p>Back in elementary school, the Smyrna, Georgia 22-year old starting experiencing migraines, sometimes 4 or 5 times a week.</p><p>By 15, Holcomb had developed a pink rash on his face.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/health/fox-medical-team/is-natural-makeup-safer-a-dermatologist-weighs-in" title="Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in" data-articleId="429365352" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Is natural makeup safer? A dermatologist weighs in</h4>
</div> <div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span>
</div> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Kristin Morris' switch to natural makeup began six years ago when the Smyrna cosmetologist and holistic salon owner says her skin started itching like crazy.</p><p>"Also, pretty much from working in the salon and having hair flying everywhere, my eyes were always irritated," Morris says. "I thought it was the hair. But when I started switching my makeup, I realized it had a lot to do with the makeup I was wearing."</p><p>Gradually Morris has switched to natural makeup, ammonia-free hair color, and organic skincare products.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure" title="Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure" data-articleId="429363677" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:24AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>We have wearable devices and smartphone apps that track our workouts, and the number of steps we take each day.</p><p>Now, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta are developing a wearable device that could help heart failure patients and their doctors track how their heart is functioning.</p><p>Omer Inan, an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech, has been developing a patch for the last 5 years with a $2.86 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. A team of researchers at Georgia Tech, the University of California at San Francisco and Northwestern University. The device is designed to continuously track how our hearts respond to daily activities, like walking or climbing the stairs.</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 