class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410532828" class="mod-wrapper How to keep your feet healthy this summer a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410532828_410704710_110102";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410704710","video":"570931","title":"How%20to%20keep%20your%20feet%20healthy%20this%20summer","caption":"How%20to%20keep%20your%20feet%20healthy%20this%20summer","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FHow_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FHow_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summer_570931_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654258005%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMQcZON4xJyNLlPoH6ue4PU4Wwrk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fhow-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 08:06AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410532828_410704710_110102",video:"570931",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"How%2520to%2520keep%2520your%2520feet%2520healthy%2520this%2520summer",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summer_570931_1800.mp4?Expires=1654258005&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MQcZON4xJyNLlPoH6ue4PU4Wwrk",eventLabel:"How%20to%20keep%20your%20feet%20healthy%20this%20summer-410704710",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fhow-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:30AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 08:06AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:32AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410532828" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Brittany Willis has picked up a few tricks from her foot doctor, Sarepta Isaac of Serenity Podiatric Concierge.</p><p>"I wear a lot of sandals during the summertime," Willis says. "I just like to show my feet off. But, the flats that I do wear, they do have a slight wedge or arch in them."</p><p>Dr. Isaac approves.</p><p>She says if you want to keep your feet healthy and pain-free this summer, choose your flip-flops or flats carefully.</p><p>"You want one with a sturdy sole, a nice arch, a sturdy heel," Isaac says.</p><p>Isaac says summer is primetime for fungal infections. </p><p>That's where Brittany admits she might be making a mistake.</p><p>So, what's her bad habit?</p><p>"Sharing shoes," Willis says. "Because I love, like, my mom's shoes."</p><p>Isaac says sharing shoes, even with someone you know, could leave you with itchy, irritated feet.</p><p>"You may not know your best friend has a fungal infection," she says. "Their feet look great, but you get a fungal infection."</p><p>It's the same thing with running around barefoot in wet places like pools and locker rooms. </p><p>"Do not walk barefoot," Isaac says. "Because, often, we're tempted to walk from one side of the pool to the other, or jump into that gym shower. That's an intense breeding ground for fungus as well."</p><p>If you're traveling this summer, wear flip flops in your hotel room, at pools and beaches and going through airport security lines to prevent picking up a fungal infection.</p><p>If you've been in the water, make sure to dry your feet off before you put on shoes.</p><p>"That's something we often miss when rushing," Isaac says. More FOX Medical Team Stories Columbus teen dreams of walking without pain
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 10:54PM EDT
It's been almost nine years since 17-year old Tamesha Simmons could walk without pain.

But, here she is at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, balancing, on new legs.

"I think I'm doing pretty good, because I've been walking on crutches, too," Simmons says. Tips to lighten up your summer meals
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 29 2019 12:20PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:35PM EDT
Working with her student in the Life University teaching kitchen in Marietta, Georgia, Associate Professor, and nutrition pro Beverley Demetrius says she loves the simplicity of one-dish summer meals, like this chicken and shrimp paella.

Demetrius says you get everything you need in a single recipe.

"One dish meals are tops," she says. " They balance each other out." src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tips_to_lighten_up_your_summer_meals_0_7331825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tips_to_lighten_up_your_summer_meals_0_7331825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tips_to_lighten_up_your_summer_meals_0_7331825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tips_to_lighten_up_your_summer_meals_0_7331825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Tips_to_lighten_up_your_summer_meals_0_7331825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tips to lighten up your summer meals" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips to lighten up your summer meals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Working with her student in the Life University teaching kitchen in Marietta, Georgia, Associate Professor, and nutrition pro Beverley Demetrius says she loves the simplicity of one-dish summer meals, like this chicken and shrimp paella.</p><p>Demetrius says you get everything you need in a single recipe.</p><p>"One dish meals are tops," she says. After weight loss surgery, another challenge: excess skin
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted May 29 2019 11:13AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:04PM EDT
Shara Conway of Stockbridge, Georgia, made a decision 5 years ago that changed her life. She was 29, and had been struggling with her weight for a decade.

"My high weight was actually 341 pounds," Conway remembers.

So, the U.S. Department of Defense Schools reading specialist choose to undergo weight loss procedure known as a vertical sleeve gastrectomy. And along the way, she dramatically changed her diet, and starting exercising. She was 29, and had been struggling with her weight for a decade.</p><p>"My high weight was actually 341 pounds," Conway remembers.</p><p>So, the U.S. Department of Defense Schools reading specialist choose to undergo weight loss procedure known as a vertical sleeve gastrectomy. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-keep-your-feet-healthy-this-summer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/P%20SUMMER%20FOOT%20PROBLEMS_00.01.17.24_1559651513322.png_7350087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>How to keep your feet healthy this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/here-s-how-to-appeal-georgia-s-property-tax-assessments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20PROPERTY%20TAX%20APPEAL_00.01.53.19_1559650685571.png_7350075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here's how to appeal Georgia's property tax assessments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-swat-team-searching-for-man-who-shot-at-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/ROCKKNOLL%20DR%20SWAT%20CALL%20WAGABCME03.mpg_06.21.16.12_1559647454969.png_7349781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: SWAT team searching for man who shot at officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-georgia-state-officer-accidentally-shoots-himself" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20GSU%20SECURITY%20GUARD%20SHOT%205A_WAGAba3d_146.mxf_00.00.01.20_1559646709060.png_7349774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Georgia State officer accidentally shoots himself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 