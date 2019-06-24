< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 24 2019 04:49PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 08:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:36AM EDT mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} </style> <![endif]--></p><p>Dan and Stephanie Schutts' 2-year old, Bennett, ended up in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recently when his iron levels dropped dangerously low. He's one of 3 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with anemia each year.</p><p>Bennett needed an emergency blood transfusion, while his medical team searched for the cause of his anemia.</p><p>"We're just relying on the doctors and nurses to find out what's wrong," Dan Scutt says. "And, to do that, they have to draw blood and do these labs. So, it's hard, you try to comfort him as much as you can. But he's going to be in pain to get some of these results."</p><p>Because to confirm anemia, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric hematologist oncologist Dr. Wilbur Lam says, they have to do a blood test, which means needles.</p><p>"For kids especially, they're afraid of needles, as they should be," Dr. Lam says. "So, that involves a lot of stress on the kid, the parents, the healthcare providers as well."</p><p>But this new app could offer a painless way to detect anemia, using your smartphone and photos of your fingernails. It was created by Dr. Lam and researchers from Children's, Emory University and Georgia Tech.</p><p>As an Emory Ph.D. candidate, Rob Mannino came up with the idea for the app. He has beta thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that causes chronic anemia.</p><p>"When I was a kid, I was actually afraid of needles," Mannino says. "I developed a phobia, just from the constant sticks I would have to undergo."</p><p>With this app, there is no stick. It detects changes in the color of the nail bed linked to blood iron levels.</p><p>"So, now, you have a way in which you can download an app, take a picture of your fingernail, and you'll know what your hemoglobin level, approximately, is," Lam says.</p><p>If it's low, Dr. Lam says, you can call your physician -- who can assess whether you can wait or need to seek medical treatment.</p><p>The app will be out later this summer, available to anyone who wants to see if they have anemia. </p><p>Lam hopes it will help families like the Schutts get answers, without so many needle pricks.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-30-years-of-addiction-georgia-woman-finds-home-hope" title="After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope" data-articleId="414471372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman finds a stable home through Atlanta nonprofit" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 55, Shandora Lane has her own home, a sunny little apartment in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Looking around, Lane still can't believe her good fortune. Her life, she says, has taken her to some very dark places.</p><p>"I had a lot of guilt, I had a lot of shame of my life," Lane says.</p><p>For 30 years, Lane struggled with a cocaine addiction, making, she says, some terrible choices. She found herself in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/with-sexually-transmitted-infections-on-the-rise-georgia-state-researchers-working-on-std-vaccine" title="With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine" data-articleId="413594992" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Georgia_State_researchers_working_on_STD_0_7424064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With sexually transmitted infections on the rise, Georgia State researchers working on STD vaccine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most sexually transmitted infections are relatively easy to detect and treat, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year about 20 million Americans contract a sexually transmitted disease. Half of those new cases, the agency says, are young adults under the age of 25.</p><p>For two decades, Dr. Cynthia Cornelissen, Ph.D., a professor in Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, has been awarded a $9.25 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to stop gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease, pregnancy complications, and infertility.</p><p>"Many infections go unrecognized, particularly in women, the infection is often asymptomatic," Cornelissen says. "So, even though they could be treated with antibiotics, they don't know to seek treatment because they don't know they have the infection."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-celebrates-milestone-5-years-cancer-free" title="Georgia woman celebrates milestone: 5 years cancer-free" data-articleId="413581483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Breast_cancer_survivor_celebrates_milest_0_7420588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Breast cancer survivor celebrates milestone of 5 years cancer free" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia woman celebrates milestone: 5 years cancer-free</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mingling in the crowd at Cancer Treatment Centers of America's Celebration of Life, Karen Reynolds feels grateful to be here.</p><p>Reynolds is a five-year, stage 2 breast cancer survivor. Cancer came into her life with a diagnosis in the middle of a February storm that shut the city down.</p><p>"It was odd," Reynolds remembers. "The doctor kept saying, 'Carcinoma, carcinoma, carcinoma.' I expected the words to come, 'You have cancer.' And, that didn't happen. 