data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var Georgia woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 26 2019 03:16PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 26 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 08:09PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Georgia woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor" data-title="Georgia woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor" addthis:title="Georgia woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425664290.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425664290");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425664290_425706257_182842"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425664290_425706257_182842";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425706257","video":"598738","title":"Pancreatic%20cancer%20survivor","caption":"Pancreatic%20cancer%20survivor","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FPancreatic_cancer_survivor_0_7617474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FPancreatic_cancer_survivor_598738_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661466261%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPLqQKpljtrHZ1sfpugkwWYcuTJE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor"}},"createDate":"Aug 26 2019 06:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425664290_425706257_182842",video:"598738",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/Pancreatic_cancer_survivor_0_7617474_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Pancreatic%2520cancer%2520survivor",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/26/Pancreatic_cancer_survivor_598738_1800.mp4?Expires=1661466261&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PLqQKpljtrHZ1sfpugkwWYcuTJE",eventLabel:"Pancreatic%20cancer%20survivor-425706257",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-425664290"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:24PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-425664290" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0">12 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.26.28_1566850504936.png_7617277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.26.28_1566850504936.png_7617277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.01.26.28_1566850504936.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.18.17_1566850509498.png_7617280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.18.17_1566850509498.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png_7617281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png_7617279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png_7617278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png_7617276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png_7617275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png_7617274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png_7617273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png_7617272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.00.13_1566850497096.png_7617271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.00.13_1566850497096.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.06.13_1566850496231.png_7617270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.06.13_1566850496231.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425664290-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.26.28_1566850504936.png_7617277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.01.26.28_1566850504936.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.18.17_1566850509498.png_7617280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.18.17_1566850509498.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png_7617281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png_7617279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png_7617278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png_7617276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png_7617275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png_7617274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png_7617273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png_7617272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.18.17_1566850509498.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png_7617281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.33.15_1566850510582.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png_7617279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.02.02.20_1566850507858.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png_7617278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.01.41.03_1566850507148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png_7617276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.50.19_1566850504770.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png_7617275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.35.09_1566850502276.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png_7617274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.27.13_1566850502197.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png_7617273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.21.23_1566850499732.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png_7617272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.15.18_1566850499587.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.00.13_1566850497096.png_7617271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.00.13_1566850497096.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20SURVIVING%20PANCREATIC%20CANCER%205P%20_00.00.06.13_1566850496231.png_7617270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P SURVIVING PANCREATIC CANCER 5P _00.00.06.13_1566850496231.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor" data-title="Woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-grateful-to-be-pancreatic-cancer-survivor" addthis:title="Woman 'grateful' to be pancreatic cancer survivor" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> ELLENWOOD, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Jacqueline Sims-Mayes and her daughters hug a little more freely these days, grateful for their second chance.</p> <p>The 71-year old, who retired last year after 33 years at Lockheed-Martin, is now a 5-year survivor of pancreatic cancer.</p> <p>The warning signs of pancreatic cancer can be vague: jaundice, weight loss, loss of appetite and belly pain.</p> <p>All can be confused with other common medical problems.</p> <p>That is why the Ellenwood, Georgia, woman is trying to spread the word about the warning signs she almost overlooked.</p> <p>"I would like to tell people to pay close attention to your body, listen to hear things," Sims-Mayes says.</p> <p>Back in 2013, her husband Wendell was battling prostate cancer back.</p> <p> Sims-Mayes started experiencing a pain in her side and itching all over, and she was losing weight.</p> <p>"I was very fatigued," she says. "I didn't eat a lot. I thought all of this was because of what I was going through with my husband. I was stressed, under a lot of stress."</p> <p>But when Sims-Mayes mentioned her symptoms to her doctor, her physician ordered some follow-up tests and a scan of her abdomen.</p> <p>That's how they found cancer in her pancreas.</p> <p>"I did not know anything," she says. "No knowledge of pancreatic cancer. I knew about prostate cancer. I knew about breast cancer."</p> <p>What she learned was grim. </p> <p>The 1-year average survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer is 28%. </p> <p>The 5-year average survival rate is just 7 percent, according to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.</p> <p>But, Sims-Mayes' had one thing going for her: her cancer was caught early, before it had spread beyond her pancreas.</p> <p>So, when she came to Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, where Dr. Eyal Meiri is the interim Chief of Medical Oncology, she qualified for surgery. </p> <p>Most patients don't, Dr. Meiri says.</p> <p>"Maybe 20 percent of patients who walk in the door with pancreatic cancer are ones we consider for surgery," Meiri explains. "Most of them are inoperable."</p> <p>In January 2014, surgeons removed the end of her pancreas and her spleen. </p> <p>The recovery was rough.</p> <p>"I thought I was literally going to die," Sims-Mayes says. "My recuperation at home was really hard. I lived day by day, with the help of the good Lord."</p> <p>Dr. Meiri believes says they are changing the way they approach prostate cancer.</p> <p>He says doctors used to recommend surgery like the Whipple procedure first, and then chemotherapy.</p> <p>Now, he says, oncologists are increasingly recommending the chemotherapy first, as a preemptive strike, before surgery.</p> <p>The idea, he says, is to kill off any microscopic disease.</p> <p>"Because, what you don't want to do is operate, do this huge Whipple, and then three months later, discover there is a spot in your liver, and we missed it," Dr. Meiri says. "So, if you give the pre-op chemo, in theory, that spot on the liver wouldn't get the opportunity to grow."</p> <p>Jacqueline Sims-Mayes wasn't sure she'd make it to 5 years. </p> <p>But, here she is.</p> <p>She says she hopes her story will encourage other people to get their symptoms checked.</p> <p>"See your doctor," she says. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/millions-of-americans-aren-t-getting-enough-vitamin-d" title="Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D" data-articleId="424949192" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For those who lather on the sunscreen, there may be a hidden downside to protecting your skin. You could be making it harder for your body to produce Vitamin D, which we need to build strong bones.</p><p>Studies have shown more than 40 percent of Americans may be deficient in Vitamin D. Dr. Taz Bhatia of CentreSpring MD says the warning signs are not always obvious.</p><p>"Some that we've noticed are depression, hair loss, getting sick all the time," Dr. Bhatia says. "Those are probably the 3 most common signs of vitamin D deficiency. But, they're not blaring or blatant, like an iron deficiency or a B 12 deficiency, or a magnesium deficiency. They're not as obvious as those."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/espn-s-lauren-sisler-confronts-her-parents-fatal-overdoses" title="ESPN's Lauren Sisler confronts her parents' fatal overdoses" data-articleId="424956930" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/ESPN_s_Lauren_Sisler_confronts_her_paren_0_7607952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/ESPN_s_Lauren_Sisler_confronts_her_paren_0_7607952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/ESPN_s_Lauren_Sisler_confronts_her_paren_0_7607952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/ESPN_s_Lauren_Sisler_confronts_her_paren_0_7607952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/ESPN_s_Lauren_Sisler_confronts_her_paren_0_7607952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ESPN's Lauren Sisler confronts her parents' fatal overdoses" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ESPN's Lauren Sisler confronts her parents' fatal overdoses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ESPN and SEC sideline reporter Lauren Sisler has covered some of college football's biggest stories. But there was one story the 34-year old kept secret for years. It's the painful story of how she lost both her parents on the same night 16 years ago.</p><p>"I think that for so long, I tried to hide from what this was, what happened," Sisler says. "I felt so ashamed. I felt shackled to that shame for so many years."</p><p>Growing up in Roanoke, Virginia, Lauren says, they were middle class and happy. Her dad Butch Sisler was a biomedical engineer at the nearby VA Medical Center and a volunteer youth sports coach. Her mother Leslie took care of Lauren and her big brother Alan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/feeling-rundown-you-may-need-a-nature-fix" title="Feeling rundown? You may need a nature fix" data-articleId="424591442" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getting your "nature fix" can help you feel better" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeling rundown? You may need a nature fix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Between sleep, work and school, we spend up to 90 percent of our lives indoors.</p><p>Emory internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says we're spending most of our days connected to the virtual world, but are disconnected from the natural world around us. And we may be paying a price for that when it comes to our health and wellbeing.</p><p>"I think it's so fundamental to our being to want to be outdoors with nature," Dr. Bergquist says. "I think we have millions of years of our ancestors being outdoors, and it's part of our DNA."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-apd-officer-sentenced-to-20-years-after-assaulting-teenager"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545_7506529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MatthewJohns_071019_1562781510545.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former APD officer sentenced to 20 years after assaulting teenager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/extra-security-at-redan-high-school-after-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20SCHOOL%20SHOOTING%20THREAT%205P%20_00.00.10.13_1566864163053.png_7618417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT 5P _00.00.10.13_1566864163053.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extra security at Redan High School after threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-body-found-beneath-deck-behind-dekalb-county-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20HILLSPRINGS%20LANE%20BODY%205P_00.00.04.04_1566863791771.png_7618403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HILLSPRINGS LANE BODY 5P_00.00.04.04_1566863791771.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Body found beneath deck behind DeKalb County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-city-council-debates-drug-free-zones-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/P%20DRUG%20FREE%20ZONE%20DEBATE%205P_00.00.05.06_1566863229647.png_7618227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DRUG FREE ZONE DEBATE 5P_00.00.05.06_1566863229647.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta City Council debates 'drug-free zones'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-deadly-hit-and-run-driver-in-cobb-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20FLOYD%20RD%20FATALITY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1566872574709.png_7618589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20FLOYD%20RD%20FATALITY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1566872574709.png_7618589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20FLOYD%20RD%20FATALITY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1566872574709.png_7618589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20FLOYD%20RD%20FATALITY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1566872574709.png_7618589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/V%20FLOYD%20RD%20FATALITY%2010P%20_00.00.00.00_1566872574709.png_7618589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search for deadly hit-and-run driver in Cobb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hall-county-sheriff-k-9-s-death-due-to-heart-failure-not-toxins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20HALL%20CO.%20CANINE%20OFFICER%20DEATH%2010P%20_00.00.05.27_1565922297826.png_7596433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20HALL%20CO.%20CANINE%20OFFICER%20DEATH%2010P%20_00.00.05.27_1565922297826.png_7596433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20HALL%20CO.%20CANINE%20OFFICER%20DEATH%2010P%20_00.00.05.27_1565922297826.png_7596433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20HALL%20CO.%20CANINE%20OFFICER%20DEATH%2010P%20_00.00.05.27_1565922297826.png_7596433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20HALL%20CO.%20CANINE%20OFFICER%20DEATH%2010P%20_00.00.05.27_1565922297826.png_7596433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hall County Sheriff K-9's death due to heart failure, not toxins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/many-tybee-island-eateries-switch-from-plastic-to-paper-cutlery-straws" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/02/straws_pixabay_1530542650614_5745404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/02/straws_pixabay_1530542650614_5745404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/02/straws_pixabay_1530542650614_5745404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/02/straws_pixabay_1530542650614_5745404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/02/straws_pixabay_1530542650614_5745404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pixabay&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Many Tybee Island eateries switch from plastic to paper cutlery, straws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-6-released-from-hospital-after-lightning-strike-at-pga-tour-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720_1566695970573_7614874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720_1566695970573_7614874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720_1566695970573_7614874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720_1566695970573_7614874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Lightning-Strike_1566683985630_7614730_ver1.0_1280_720_1566695970573_7614874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>All 6 released from hospital after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-searches-for-missing-dekalb-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/family2_1566867260806_7618294_ver1.0_1566868500570_7618556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/family2_1566867260806_7618294_ver1.0_1566868500570_7618556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/family2_1566867260806_7618294_ver1.0_1566868500570_7618556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/family2_1566867260806_7618294_ver1.0_1566868500570_7618556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/26/family2_1566867260806_7618294_ver1.0_1566868500570_7618556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family searches for missing DeKalb County teen</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 