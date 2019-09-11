< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Georgia father and son run relay to celebrate teen's survival Georgia father and son run relay to celebrate teen's survival
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 11 2019 05:22PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 11 2019 08:46PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 09:01PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428381790_428418614_112413";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428418614","video":"604119","title":"Father%20and%20son%20thankful%20for%20second%20chance","caption":"Georgia%20father%20and%20son%20run%20relay%20to%20celebrate%20teen%27s%20survival","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FFather_and_son_thankful_for_second_chanc_0_7652818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FFather_and_son_thankful_for_second_chance_604119_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662857176%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_x3lAPuSQz56fGMv2wDiOD1Dakk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival"}},"createDate":"Sep 11 2019 08:46PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428381790_428418614_112413",video:"604119",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Father_and_son_thankful_for_second_chanc_0_7652818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Georgia%2520father%2520and%2520son%2520run%2520relay%2520to%2520celebrate%2520teen%2527s%2520survival",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/11/Father_and_son_thankful_for_second_chance_604119_1800.mp4?Expires=1662857176&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_x3lAPuSQz56fGMv2wDiOD1Dakk",eventLabel:"Father%20and%20son%20thankful%20for%20second%20chance-428418614",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428381790"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 08:46PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 09:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-428381790" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_3_CP__1568237193303.png_7652009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_3_CP__1568237193303.png_7652009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke's hepatitis marathon (3)_1568237193303.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital_1568237422313.jpg_7652015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke in hospital_1568237422313.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/ZEKE%20IN%20HOSPITAL%20WITH%20therapy%20dog_1568237419501.jpeg_7652014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ZEKE IN HOSPITAL WITH therapy dog_1568237419501.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_1_CP__1568237187148.png_7652007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke's hepatitis marathon (1)_1568237187148.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20posing%20with%20dad_1568237413191.png_7652012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke in hospital posing with dad_1568237413191.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Zeke%20in%20hospital%20bed_1568237415672.png_7652013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Zeke in hospital bed_1568237415672.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20doesn%27t%20run%20but%20does%20swim_1568237400113.jpeg_7652011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke doesn't run but does swim_1568237400113.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20_OP_2_CP__1568237398623.JPG_7652010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke in hospital (2)_1568237398623.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_2_CP__1568237188010.png_7652008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="zeke's hepatitis marathon (2)_1568237188010.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428381790-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_3_CP__1568237193303.png_7652009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke's hepatitis marathon (3)_1568237193303.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital_1568237422313.jpg_7652015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital_1568237422313.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/ZEKE%20IN%20HOSPITAL%20WITH%20therapy%20dog_1568237419501.jpeg_7652014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="ZEKE IN HOSPITAL WITH therapy dog_1568237419501.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_1_CP__1568237187148.png_7652007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke's hepatitis marathon (1)_1568237187148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20posing%20with%20dad_1568237413191.png_7652012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital posing with dad_1568237413191.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Zeke%20in%20hospital%20bed_1568237415672.png_7652013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Zeke in hospital bed_1568237415672.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20doesn%27t%20run%20but%20does%20swim_1568237400113.jpeg_7652011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke doesn't run but does swim_1568237400113.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20_OP_2_CP__1568237398623.JPG_7652010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital (2)_1568237398623.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_3_CP__1568237193303.png_7652009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke's hepatitis marathon (3)_1568237193303.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital_1568237422313.jpg_7652015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital_1568237422313.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/ZEKE%20IN%20HOSPITAL%20WITH%20therapy%20dog_1568237419501.jpeg_7652014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="ZEKE IN HOSPITAL WITH therapy dog_1568237419501.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_1_CP__1568237187148.png_7652007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke's hepatitis marathon (1)_1568237187148.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20posing%20with%20dad_1568237413191.png_7652012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital posing with dad_1568237413191.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Zeke%20in%20hospital%20bed_1568237415672.png_7652013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Zeke in hospital bed_1568237415672.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20doesn%27t%20run%20but%20does%20swim_1568237400113.jpeg_7652011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke doesn't run but does swim_1568237400113.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%20in%20hospital%20_OP_2_CP__1568237398623.JPG_7652010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke in hospital (2)_1568237398623.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/zeke%27s%20hepatitis%20marathon%20_OP_2_CP__1568237188010.png_7652008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="zeke's hepatitis marathon (2)_1568237188010.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival" data-title="Father and son thankful for second chance" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival" addthis:title="Father and son thankful for second chance" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-father-and-son-run-relay-to-celebrate-teen-s-survival";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428381790" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CARROLLTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Zeke and Brian Ussery are training for a marathon to raise money for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.<br /> Running together to honor just how far this Carroll County 14-year old has come, since Zeke suddenly got sick two years ago.</p> <p> "It kind of just changed my whole perspective on how I viewed my life," Zeke Ussery says.</p> <p>It started with a virus.</p> <p>"Literally he just got a cold, and that's it," Brian Ussery says.</p> <p>But that cold virus inflammed Zeke's liver, and then his spleen. </p> <p>And then, his blood counts: his platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, started dropping.</p> <p>"I was tired all the time," Zeke Ussery says. "My skin was pale, I could barely do anything without running out of breath."</p> <p>Dr. Karen Zimowski, a pediatrician at Children's Healthcare and Instructor at the Emory School of Medicine, and her team discovered was Zeke had aplastic anemia.<br /> His bone marrow, which is the body's factory for new blood cells, had shut down.<br /> "So, with aplastic anemia, your bone marrow stops making cells," Zimowski says. "So, without treatment that would be fatal."</p> <p>Stuck in the hospital, Zeke started researching his disorder, putting together a report for his doctors at Children's.</p> <p>"If you know what is happening with your body, it's almost easier to take the blow," he says. "It almost, like, softens it, if you think about it."</p> <p>Because Zeke's immune system was short-circuiting and attacking his healthy bone marrow, he was put on powerful medications to suppress his immune system. The drugs caused joint pain and other symptoms.<br /> "I couldn't sleep at night because the pain was so bad," he says.</p> <p>They weren't sure if the medication would work, but it did.</p> <p>"At 12 weeks, they started to notice that my bone marrow was starting to create blood," Zeke Ussery says. "I was creating blood cells, platelets, white blood cells."</p> <p>The young man is no longer anemic.</p> <p>"He is not at increased risk of infection," <span style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana,"Trebuchet MS"; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;">Dr. </span>Zimowski<span style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana,"Trebuchet MS"; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </span><span style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana,"Trebuchet MS"; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;">s</span>ays.</p> <p>Last year, Brian ran in the Marathon By Midnight relay at SunTrust Park, raising $70,000 for Children's.<br /> This year, Zeke will join that team.</p> <p>"I want to help the people who helped me," he says.</p> <p>It's his "thank you," for the team and the treatment that gave him a second chance.<br /> "It's amazing and I just want to give back."</p> <p>The relay will begin Friday, September 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. Teams of 4 participants will run 113 collective laps around Braves Field at SunTrust Park, all to googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428381790'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { 