News</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/autopsy-barrow-county-grandparents-shot-to-death">Autopsy: Barrow County grandparents shot to death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan">Save for college through the 529 Plan</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-six-flags-over-georgia-ride-creates-pandemonium-">New Six Flags Over Georgia ride creates 'Pandemonium'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-tech-team-helps-drone-racing-league">Georgia Tech team helps drone racing league</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Comedian_Rip_Michaels_on_Cardi_B__Nick_C_0_7301577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus">Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/comedian-rip-micheals-on-good-day-atlanta">Comedian Rip Micheals on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-">Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills">Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-six-flags-over-georgia-ride-creates-pandemonium-">New Six Flags Over Georgia ride creates 'Pandemonium'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-tech-team-helps-drone-racing-league">Georgia Tech team helps drone racing league</a></li> </ul> </div> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare

Posted May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:48PM EDT scare"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408440770.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408440770-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="near drowning pool_1558561660218.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20memorial%20weekend%20a%20pool_1558561660582.png_7303068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408440770-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="near drowning memorial weekend a pool_1558561660582.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/memorial%20weekend%20near%20drowning_1558561656583.png_7303066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408440770-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="memorial weekend near drowning_1558561656583.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408440770-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20pool_1558561660218.png_7303067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="near drowning pool_1558561660218.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20memorial%20weekend%20a%20pool_1558561660582.png_7303068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="near drowning memorial weekend a pool_1558561660582.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/memorial%20weekend%20near%20drowning_1558561656583.png_7303066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="memorial weekend near drowning_1558561656583.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/near%20drowning%20memorial%20weekend%20a%20pool_1558561660582.png_7303068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="near drowning memorial weekend a pool_1558561660582.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/memorial%20weekend%20near%20drowning_1558561656583.png_7303066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="memorial weekend near drowning_1558561656583.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 05:48PM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408440770" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.</strong> - For Jill and Bennett Cierny and their boys, the Riverside Pool in Sandy Springs, Georgia, is a summer escape, and a place of painful memories.</p> <p>"It's hard," Jill Cierny says. "It's hard to tell this story. It's hard to know that this happened."</p> <p>Hard, because this pool is where the Ciernys almost lost their 3-year old son Dylan on the Friday before 2018 Memorial Day Weekend. Dylan was two-and-a-half at the time, and he couldn't swim. So, the Ciernys, both doctors, took turns watching him in the water.</p> <p>"At the end of every hour, they call it adult swim, the lifeguards blow a whistle, the kids all get out of the pool, they run down onto the field and play," Jill Cierny says.</p> <p>Dylan and his big brother Jackson got out of the water and went off to play, while the Ciernys relaxed poolside.</p> <p>"I was hanging out and talking to some friends," Jill Cierny remembers. "I would say there was at least 20 to 30 adults around, not to mention the lifeguards."</p> <p>But no one saw Dylan return to the pool alone, and slip quietly into the water near the deep end.</p> <p>"I think he was probably in the water for less that 30 seconds before he was unconscious," Bennett Cierny says.</p> <p>The children were beginning to trickle back to the pool, Jill says.</p> <p> "The next thing I knew, I heard a whistle, and it kind of struck me, I didn't know where my baby was, exactly," she says. </p> <p>"And, I looked over where the lifeguard was pointing and saw this blue bathing suit floating in the water, and I screamed out."</p> <p>Jill Cierny says she felt a panic unlike anything she had ever felt before.</p> <p>"I heard my wife scream, 'That's my baby!' And, I was in the water before I knew what I was doing," Bennett Cierny says.</p> <p>"He kind of trucked across the whole length of the pool and pulled Dylan out," Jill Cierny remembers.</p> <p>Dylan was unconscious.</p> <p>"He was blue," his dad remembers. "He was blue, he was limp, it was terrifying."</p> <p>It is a story Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric emergency physician Dr. Sarah Lazarus has heard before.</p> <p>"We unfortunately see drownings very frequently during the summer," Lazarus says.</p> <p>And toddlers and preschoolers like Dylan are at highest risk. Drowning, Lazarus says, is the leading cause of accidental death in children between the ages of 1 and 4. It can happen quickly and quietly.</p> <p>"Drowning can be completely silent," Dr. Lazarus says. "A child can be stuck under a float, or they can just go under and aspirate or choke."</p> <p>Bennett Cierny laid his son down and started CPR.</p> <p>"He just started pounding on his chest and breathing for him," Jill Cierny remembers.</p> <p>Cierny had trained in CPR as a pediatric anesthesiologist, not knowing his son's life would one day hang in the balance.</p> <p>"I felt like were were making progress," Cierny says. "And then he coughed and he moved. And I was, like, 'Okay! We are going to keep doing this!'"</p> <p>When paramedics arrived, Dylan was conscious but groggy and confused. He survived, spending just one night in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Later, he tried to explain to his mother what had happened.</p> <p>"He said to me, 'Mommy, I tried to call you, but I couldn't talk. I couldn't talk!'" Jill Cierny says.</p> <p>Days later, the couple got Dylan enrolled in swim lessons. Then he went through a six-week intensive program known as Infant Self Rescue, or ISR, where very young children are taught how to save themselves if they fall into the water.</p> <p>This summer, the Ciernys will be back at their community pool. But, their scare has made them much more vigilant. Jill Cierny says they wanted to share Dylan's story to urge parents to keep their children within arms' reach in the water, and to never take their eyes off them.</p> <p>"I think you really have to stay on top of them," Bennett Cierny says. "If they're in the water, and they're not good swimmers, you need to be there within arms' reach at all time."</p> <p>The Ciernys says Dylan was wearing a "puddle jumper" floatation device around his arms and waist that day. He took it off when he went off to play in the grass, returning to the pool without it. They believe the floatation device gave Dylan a false of security in the water. More FOX Medical Team Stories Does your doctor's race matter? It might for black men

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted May 20 2019 01:00PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 12:22PM EDT

African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of American physicians are black.

But does your doctor's race matter? It might for black men</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of American physicians are black.</p><p>But does your doctor's race matter? Research shows it may, especially for black men, who are less likely to get preventive care, and die on average 4.5 years earlier than white men.

Dr. Louis Sullivan, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Emeritus of the Morehouse School of Medicine, says although we should be comfortable seeing a physician of any race, that's not always the case.

Internship gives teen with autism taste of success

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted May 20 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 09:17PM EDT

Right out of the gate, it is pretty clear Matthew Plunk isn't your average high school intern.The Wesleyan School senior from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, is doing graduate-school level phonetic transcription of audio recordings of babies and infants communicating with their caregivers.

Oh, and it's all in French.

"I've never actually had a job before this," Plunk says "I like it. It's a lot of fun."

Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted May 15 2019 03:37PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 04:30PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every day, Dr. Taz Bhatia sees women in her Atlanta practice, Every day, Dr. Taz Bhatia sees women in her Atlanta practice, CentreSpring MD, complaining of one of 3 issues: they're fatigued, they're gaining weight, or they're feeling anxious or depressed.

"All of those can be precursors to having hormone imbalances, to having inflammation, to having signs of autoimmunity," Bhatia says.

She calls these "quiet" symptoms, hints that something is off. 