By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:28PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 21 2019 06:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 08:35AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/espn-s-lauren-sisler-confronts-her-parents-fatal-overdoses" addthis:title="ESPN reporter lost both parents to overdoses" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/espn-s-lauren-sisler-confronts-her-parents-fatal-overdoses";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424956930" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BIRMINGHAM, Al. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - ESPN and SEC sideline reporter Lauren Sisler has covered some of college football's biggest stories.<br /> But there was one story the 34-year old kept secret for years. It's the painful story of how she lost both her parents on the same night 16 years ago.</p> <p>"I think that for so long, I tried to hide from what this was, what happened," Sisler says.<br /> "I felt so ashamed. I felt shackled to that shame for so many years."</p> <p>Growing up in Roanoke, Virginia, Lauren says, they were middle class and happy. Her dad Butch Sisler was a biomedical engineer at the nearby VA Medical Center and a volunteer youth sports coach. Her mother Leslie took care of Lauren and her big brother Alan.</p> <p>"Everything seemed normal, I feel like I had a normal life," Sisler remembers. "Anybody on the outside, looking in, loved my family, loved my parents."</p> <p>But in the late 1990's, when Lauren was about 16, her parents both started seeing a pain management doctor in Roanoke for chronic back pain. Her mother had endured several spinal fusions, and her dad had undergone surgery for lower back pain.</p> <p>"When they were going to this pain management doctor, it started out with oxycontin," Sisler says. "I do remember they would mail in and get a 90-day supply."</p> <p>At the time, Sisler says, she would see prescription bottles around the house but didn't think twice about them.</p> <p>"And then the oxycontin wasn't working," she says. "So, OK, they try something else. That eventually escalated to fentanyl." </p> <p>The fentanyl, a timed-release patch, was much more powerful narcotic. The doctor prescribed fentanyl to her mom for better around-the-clock pain control. Lauren says the medication seemed to help her parents.</p> <p>"Because these were two people who would wake up every morning with a smile on their face, very much functioning people," she says.</p> <p>But Sisler remembers seeing mood swings when her normally happy mother would suddenly become depressed or upset.</p> <p>"I later found out it was because she ran out of her medication, and I witnessed that first hand," Sisler says. "She was actually concerned that my father had taken her medication, and there was this real anger about her. And I'm thinking, 'It's just medication; how bad can it be?'"</p> <p>She learned the answer a few years later.</p> <p>On the night of March 24, 2003, when Lauren was in her freshman year at Rutgers University, the phone rang at 3 in the morning. It was her dad, and he sounded distraught.</p> <p>"I said, 'Dad what's wrong?' And he said, 'Lauren, your mom died.' And I said 'What?'"</p> <p>Sisler says her mother was only 45. Her father told her to pack her things and fly home. He would pick her up at the airport.</p> <p>"So, I'm frantic. I'm throwing stuff in my bag," she says. "I bang on a friend's door and say, 'I need a ride to the airport, my mom died!'"</p> <p>I remember getting on that plane, and it seemed like an eternity before it touched down in Virginia. And, all I wanted to do at that moment was just run and jump into my dad's arms."</p> <p>But her father wasn't at the airport. Instead, her Uncle Mike had come to meet her.</p> <p>"I say, 'Uncle Mike, where is my dad,' Sisler says. "And, he says, 'Lauren, I'm sorry, but your dad passed away, too.' And I think the hardest part is in that moment, I'm in shock, and my world is falling apart. I'm trying to consume this information. My mom dies, a few hours later my dad dies, how does this happen?"</p> <p>The painful answer would come 90 days later in the toxicology report. For the next 10 years, Sisler says, she couldn't open it up. Butch and Leslie Sisler had overdosed a few hours apart on fentanyl, the drug prescribed to Lauren's mother. And there was more.</p> <p>"They both had actually orally-consumed the fentanyl," Sisler says. "It comes in a patch form, but they had taken it orally, to try to get that fix or that high they needed."</p> <p>At 18, her parents were gone.</p> <p>"There was a lot of anger that ran through me," she says. "A lot of it was, how did I not know? How did I not understand it? How did I not see this? But the other part of it was, why didn't they tell somebody? Why didn't they seek help?"</p> <p>For a decade Sisler couldn't talk about that night.</p> <p>"Because I was in such denial," she says. "I did not want to believe both my parents died from drug overdoses. I could not use the words 'addiction' or 'overdose' in the same sentence, because I was adamant that neither one of my parents could be drug addicts."</p> <p>But 16 years later, Lauren is finally making peace with her parents' story, and she's begun telling it publicly.<br /> "There is so much stigma surrounding addiction," she says. "So many people want to brush it under the rug, not me, not my child, not my family. So, nobody wants to talk about it."</p> <p>She thinks her parents fell victim to that stigma.</p> <p>"They didn't want to talk about it," Sisler says. "They didn't want people to know. And, what I've got to tell you, is the truth, honestly, set me free."</p> <p>Sisler in living in Birmingham now, and planning her wedding with her fiancee John Willard. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 21 2019 05:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 04:36PM EDT
For those who lather on the sunscreen, there may be a hidden downside to protecting your skin. You could be making it harder for your body to produce Vitamin D, which we need to build strong bones.

Studies have shown more than 40 percent of Americans may be deficient in Vitamin D. Dr. Taz Bhatia of CentreSpring MD says the warning signs are not always obvious.

"Some that we've noticed are depression, hair loss, getting sick all the time," Dr. Bhatia says. "Those are probably the 3 most common signs of vitamin D deficiency. But, they're not blaring or blatant, like an iron deficiency or a B 12 deficiency, or a magnesium deficiency. They're not as obvious as those." data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Millions_of_Americans_aren_t_getting_eno_0_7610177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Millions of Americans aren't getting enough Vitamin D</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For those who lather on the sunscreen, there may be a hidden downside to protecting your skin. You could be making it harder for your body to produce Vitamin D, which we need to build strong bones.</p><p>Studies have shown more than 40 percent of Americans may be deficient in Vitamin D. Dr. Taz Bhatia of CentreSpring MD says the warning signs are not always obvious.</p><p>"Some that we've noticed are depression, hair loss, getting sick all the time," Dr. Bhatia says. "Those are probably the 3 most common signs of vitamin D deficiency. But, they're not blaring or blatant, like an iron deficiency or a B 12 deficiency, or a magnesium deficiency. They're not as obvious as those."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/feeling-rundown-you-may-need-a-nature-fix" title="Feeling rundown? You may need a nature fix" data-articleId="424591442" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/20/Getting_your__nature_fix__can_help_you_f_0_7604488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getting your "nature fix" can help you feel better" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeling rundown? You may need a nature fix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Between sleep, work and school, we spend up to 90 percent of our lives indoors.</p><p>Emory internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says we're spending most of our days connected to the virtual world, but are disconnected from the natural world around us. And we may be paying a price for that when it comes to our health and wellbeing.</p><p>"I think it's so fundamental to our being to want to be outdoors with nature," Dr. Bergquist says. "I think we have millions of years of our ancestors being outdoors, and it's part of our DNA."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-repeated-miscarriages-woman-finds-help-and-hope" title="After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope" data-articleId="424535803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/FOX_Medical_Team__Miscarriages_0_7602990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/FOX_Medical_Team__Miscarriages_0_7602990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/FOX_Medical_Team__Miscarriages_0_7602990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/FOX_Medical_Team__Miscarriages_0_7602990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/FOX_Medical_Team__Miscarriages_0_7602990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX Medical Team: Miscarriages" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When 34-year Depeatrice Harris got pregnant her daughter Amaya 10 years ago, she was surprised.</p><p>Three years earlier, the Atlanta stay-at-home mom had been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS.</p><p>It is a cluster of health factors that usually includes insulin resistance, increased levels of hormones called androgens, which can make it harder for a woman to ovulate, and an irregular menstrual cycle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos

10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta
Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men
DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue
Clark Atlanta student shot at block party still has bullet in her leg href="/news/10-survive-california-plane-crash-8-from-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CA PLANE CRASH ATL PASSENGERS 11P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-talk-to-police-about-disturbing-confrontations-with-2-men"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P LITTLE 5 POINTS MEETING 11P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-responds-to-report-on-multiple-wrecks-along-glenwood-avenue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GLENWOOD RD ACCIDENTS 11P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clark-atlanta-student-shot-at-block-party-still-has-bullet-in-her-leg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WOUNDED STUDENT TALKS 10P _WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> Most Recent

Acuña delivers winning single, Braves beat Marlins again
10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta
Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men
DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue
Clark Atlanta student shot at block party still has bullet in her leg https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x3a;&#x20;Atlanta&#x20;Braves&#x20;outfielder&#x20;Ronald&#x20;Acuna&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;heads&#x20;towards&#x20;first&#x20;base&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;eighth&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Phillies&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Austin&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Acuña delivers winning single, Braves beat Marlins again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-survive-california-plane-crash-8-from-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/V%20CA%20PLANE%20CRASH%20ATL%20PASSENGERS%2011P_00.00.52.03_1566529724971.png_7611273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>10 survive California plane crash; 8 from Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-talk-to-police-about-disturbing-confrontations-with-2-men" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20LITTLE%205%20POINTS%20MEETING%2011P_00.00.09.19_1566529386462.png_7611259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Residents talk to police about disturbing confrontations with 2 men</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-responds-to-report-on-multiple-wrecks-along-glenwood-avenue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20GLENWOOD%20RD%20ACCIDENTS%2011P_00.00.29.04_1566443849975.png_7608849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clark-atlanta-student-shot-at-block-party-still-has-bullet-in-her-leg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/P%20WOUNDED%20STUDENT%20TALKS%2010P%20_WAGA338c_146.mxf_00.00.04.10_1566528718546.png_7611237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> 