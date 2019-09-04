< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-09-04 Blind since birth, Georgia 3-year old thrives in innovative pre-K program addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/blind-since-birth-georgia-3-year-old-thrives-in-innovative-pre-k-program" addthis:title="Blind since birth, Georgia 3-year old thrives in innovative pre-K program"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427340937.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427340937");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427340937_427494300_155685"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427340937_427494300_155685";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427494300","video":"601981","title":"Blind%20since%20birth%2C%20Georgia%203-year%20old%20thrives%20in%20innovative%20pre-K%20program","caption":"Blind%20since%20birth%2C%20Georgia%203-year%20old%20thrives%20in%20innovative%20pre-K%20program","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F05%2FBlind_since_birth__Georgia_3_year_old_th_0_7640655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F05%2FBlind_since_birth__Georgia_3_year_old_thrives_in_601981_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662303970%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dv6fHR_HWet1PT8SAygIvRTCoElU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fblind-since-birth-georgia-3-year-old-thrives-in-innovative-pre-k-program"}},"createDate":"Sep 05 2019 11:06AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427340937_427494300_155685",video:"601981",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Blind_since_birth__Georgia_3_year_old_th_0_7640655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Blind%2520since%2520birth%252C%2520Georgia%25203-year%2520old%2520thrives%2520in%2520innovative%2520pre-K%2520program",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/05/Blind_since_birth__Georgia_3_year_old_thrives_in_601981_1800.mp4?Expires=1662303970&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=v6fHR_HWet1PT8SAygIvRTCoElU",eventLabel:"Blind%20since%20birth%2C%20Georgia%203-year%20old%20thrives%20in%20innovative%20pre-K%20program-427494300",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fblind-since-birth-georgia-3-year-old-thrives-in-innovative-pre-k-program"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 04 2019 03:32PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 05 2019 11:06AM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:52PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/blind-since-birth-georgia-3-year-old-thrives-in-innovative-pre-k-program" addthis:title="Blind Georgia 3-year old thriving in pre-K" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/blind-since-birth-georgia-3-year-old-thrives-in-innovative-pre-k-program";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427340937" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RYDAL, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Brooklyn Hunt of Bartow County has a lot to say, or make that sing.</p> <p>"Oh, she's so smart," her mother Lexie Hunt says. "She's wild, and she's hyper."<br /> The 3-year old has been singing and playing musical instruments since she could talk.</p> <p>"That's her favorite thing," her mom says. "She can go from country to rock, to ACDC, to the Rolling Stones."<br /> Brooklyn was born blind because of a condition known as septo-optic dysplasia. According to the National Institutes of Health, it takes place in 1 in 10,000 live births. But, Lexie Hunt says Brooklyn has a gift for language.</p> <p>"She was saying words at 6-months old and 7-months, saying words most babies don't," Hunt says. "She has a really good vocabulary for her age."</p> <p>At Pine Log Elementary in Rydal, Georgia, Brooklyn is in pre-kindergarten.</p> <p>"She is exploring the world, and she communicates what she sees, and what she sees is with her hands," Bartow County Schools teacher Scott Evans says.</p> <p>He works with the school district's 19 blind and visually impaired students. And Evans is using Brooklyn's sense of touch and curiosity to help her learn.On the day we visited, she's feeling her way through a series of berries, holding blueberries and strawberries in her fingers.</p> <p>"We start out with concrete concepts, ideas like a real strawberry," Evans says. "Then, we'll transition to a book, where it is a flat, textured (one). We even have coloring books with raised lines, where she can color. Eventually, we transfer that over to introducing individual letters in the Braille code."</p> <p>Lexie Hunt says Brooklyn is soaking in everything she is learning.</p> <p>"She asks questions like, 'What does a bug look like,' and 'Where is the sun," Hunt says. </p> <p>Much of Brooklyn's school day at Pine Log is spent working one on one with Evans and her other teachers.<br /> But, an hour away, at her other pre-K at the Center for the Visually Impaired in Atlanta, she's surrounded by youngsters who are all either blind or visually impaired, in a program custom-designed to help them learn through experience.</p> <p>"90% of learning occurs in the visual sense, and 80% of learning occurs from birth to age 5," the program's director Stephanie Pizza says.</p> <p>"So, early intervention is extremely important."</p> <p>Pizza says everything here, from the design of the classroom, to the routines and repetition, to the way students are encouraged to talk and socialize, is focused on helping visually impaired and blind youngsters thrive as they transition to more traditional classrooms.</p> <p>"Think about a child that has never experienced coming to school before, and then all of a sudden, they start kindergarten,' Pizza explains. "And they're in this whole new world where they're hearing new things, and they're not understanding completely what 'circle time' is." </p> <p>By providing them with such a structured routine that typically mirrors a preschool classroom, we're setting the stage for them to be completely successful when they transition to kindergarten."</p> <p>Brooklyn Hunt is soaking it all in, and already a stand out at both her schools. She's even has her own YouTube channel, Daily Dose of Brooklyn Grace. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/girl-s-cancer-leaves-georgia-family-with-questions-about-her-siblings-risk" title="Girl's cancer leaves Georgia family with questions about her siblings' risk" data-articleId="428048266" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Childhood_cancer_0_7647403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Childhood_cancer_0_7647403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Childhood_cancer_0_7647403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Childhood_cancer_0_7647403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Childhood_cancer_0_7647403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX Medical Team" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl's cancer leaves Georgia family with questions about her siblings' risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The dance-offs are back on in Kristin and Trevor Highland's LaGrange, Georgia, living room. Their family is finally back in a groove, four years after now 7-year-old Maylee, came down with what seemed at the time like a stomach bug.</p><p>"Of course, she had had stomach viruses before," Kristin Highland remembers. But, this one just didn't go away."</p><p>The problem wasn't Maylee's stomach. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/can-smoking-marijuana-affect-fertility-doctor-weighs" title="Can using marijuana affect fertility? Doctor weighs in" data-articleId="427507137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Marijuana_and_fertility_0_7640404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Marijuana_and_fertility_0_7640404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Marijuana_and_fertility_0_7640404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Marijuana_and_fertility_0_7640404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Marijuana_and_fertility_0_7640404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marijuana and fertility" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Can using marijuana affect fertility? Doctor weighs in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, you know smoking cigarettes is risky for you and your baby. But what about smoking marijuana?</p><p>Recreational marijuana use is now legal in 11 states. In Atlanta, Morehouse Healthcare reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Dorothy Mitchell-Leef says more young people are trying it, assuming it's harmless.</p><p>"People think, 'Oh, it's going to be fine for me because it's legal,'" Mitchell-Leef says. "But, that has nothing to do with medicine, and nothing to do with the fact it can have an effect on people getting pregnant or when they get pregnant."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-mom-says-hpv-vaccine-an-easy-choice" title="Georgia mom says HPV vaccine an easy choice" data-articleId="425673958" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/HPV_vaccine_rates_0_7619313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/HPV_vaccine_rates_0_7619313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/HPV_vaccine_rates_0_7619313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/HPV_vaccine_rates_0_7619313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/27/HPV_vaccine_rates_0_7619313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HPV vaccine rates" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia mom says HPV vaccine an easy choice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nicole Linton says her 15-year old son Richard and 11-year old daughter Naomi are opposites who complement each other.</p><p>"Naomi is lots of energy very talkative," Linton says. "My son is very much an introvert, very quiet and thoughtful."</p><p>But the Mableton, Georgia, siblings share one thing in common: both have been vaccinated against HPV, or the human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted disease tied to genital warts and a half dozen types of cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 