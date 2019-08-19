< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Omar, Tlaib host press conference addressing Israeli visit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/politics/reps-omar-tlaib-host-press-conference-addressing-israeli-visit">Reps. Omar, Tlaib host press conference addressing Israeli visit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/sex-offender-faces-federal-charges-after-allegedly-approaching-girl-with-cookies-condom-in-pocket"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/MUG%20WILLIAMSON%20THUMB_1566240929551.jpg_7602389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sex offender faces federal charges after allegedly approaching girl with cookies, condom in pocket"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/sex-offender-faces-federal-charges-after-allegedly-approaching-girl-with-cookies-condom-in-pocket">Sex offender faces federal charges after allegedly approaching girl with cookies, condom in pocket</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each">Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/deputies-credit-armed-employee-with-stopping-potential-mass-shooting-at-bar">Deputies credit armed employee with stopping potential mass shooting at bar</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/politics/reps-omar-tlaib-host-press-conference-addressing-israeli-visit">Reps. Omar, Tlaib host press conference addressing Israeli visit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/sex-offender-faces-federal-charges-after-allegedly-approaching-girl-with-cookies-condom-in-pocket">Sex offender faces federal charges after allegedly approaching girl with cookies, condom in pocket</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each">Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/dale-earnhardt-plane-wreckage-towed-to-georgia">Dale Earnhardt plane wreckage towed to Georgia</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/health/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix">Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Author_Karen_Slaughter_s_new_book_promis_0_7601673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta">Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta">Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Author_Karen_Slaughter_s_new_book_promis_0_7601673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta">Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/karin-slaughter-talks-new-novel-and-netflix-on-good-day-atlanta">Karin Slaughter talks new novel and Netflix on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope miscarriages, woman finds help and hope"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424535803.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424535803");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pcos miscarraige (6)_1566233440332.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_5_CP__1566233438474.png_7601985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pcos miscarraige (5)_1566233438474.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_4_CP__1566233435238.png_7601983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pcos miscarraige (4)_1566233435238.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_2_CP__1566233430517.png_7601982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pcos miscarraige (2)_1566233430517.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_1_CP__1566233430021.png_7601981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pcos miscarraige (1)_1566233430021.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424535803-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pcos miscarraige (6)_1566233440332.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_5_CP__1566233438474.png_7601985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pcos miscarraige (5)_1566233438474.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_4_CP__1566233435238.png_7601983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pcos miscarraige (4)_1566233435238.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_2_CP__1566233430517.png_7601982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pcos miscarraige (2)_1566233430517.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 19 2019 12:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 04:26PM EDT <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424535803" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - When 34-year Depeatrice Harris got pregnant her daughter Amaya 10 years ago, she was surprised.</p> <p>Three years earlier, the Atlanta stay-at-home mom had been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS.</p> <p>It is a cluster of health factors that usually includes insulin resistance, increased levels of hormones called androgens, which can make it harder for a woman to ovulate, and an irregular menstrual cycle.</p> <p>PCOS is something that affects about 1 out of every 10 women of childbearing age, and it can make it harder for women to become pregnant.</p> <p>"So, when Amaya popped up it was, like, 'Okay! Nature is working," Harris says.</p> <p>But in early 2017, when Harris and her boyfriend Jacob Houston started trying to have another child, they hit a roadblock.</p> <p>She got pregnant right away, but quickly miscarried.</p> <p>"The first miscarriage, I was 7 weeks pregnant," Harris says.</p> <p>Two months later, she was pregnant again.</p> <p>"And every was going fine," she says. "Come to find out, I was 5 weeks pregnant with that pregnancy, and I lost that one."</p> <p>Harris had expected challenges, but not back-to-back miscarriages,</p> <p>"You have this feeling of emptiness, like we are supposed to be able to conceive and give life," Harris says. "When you can't or when it's challenging, you just feel empty on the inside. You feel like something is being taken of you."</p> <p>Women with PCOS are three times more likely to miscarry, and studies show anywhere from 40 to 80% of women who have repeated miscarriages have PCOS.</p> <p>Dr. Dorothy Mitchell-Leef, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at Morehouse Healthcare, says PCOS is more common in African American women than Caucasian or Asian American women.</p> <p>So, in her practice, she often sees patients having a tough time getting or staying pregnant. </p> <p>"A lot of time you see them as teenagers, because they come in not having periods, not ovulating," she says.</p> <p>The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, says common signs of PCOS are irregular menstrual periods, infertility, obesity, excess hair growth on the face, chest and abdomen, and fluid-filled sacs in the ovaries.</p> <p>Women with PCOS can also have severe or "adult" acne, oily skin and patches of thick, velvety darkened skin.</p> <p>Dr. Mitchell-Leef says if PCOS goes untreated, it can cause more serious health problems down the road.</p> <p>"Our biggest problem with polycystic ovarian syndrome is the future," Mitchell-Leef says. "We worry about them developing type 2 diabetes. If they don't have cycles every month, they can develop the early stages of cancer, or even endometrial cancer."</p> <p>Harris says she struggles with her weight, and has excess facial and body hair.</p> <p>Last winter, she and Jacob started trying to get pregnant again,</p> <p>"I was just, like, it's not going to happen, it's just not going to happen for me," she says.</p> <p>But it did. </p> <p>And this time around, Harris was put on the hormone progesterone, to help her stay pregnant.</p> <p>"I was really nervous," she says. "I wanted to keep checking her heart beat. Making sure she moved. I was really anxious, and I wanted to get out of the first trimester. Once I got out of the first trimester, I kind of calmed down."</p> <p>Her second daughter was born in January of 2019.</p> <p>She says her OB-GYN has told her she can get pregnant again, but will likely need medication and careful monitoring.</p> <p>Harris hopes her story will give hope to other women struggling with infertility and recurrent miscarriages.</p> <p>"Don't give up," Harris says. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/indoor-cycling-offers-break-from-working-out-in-the-summer-heat" title="Indoor cycling offers break from working out in the summer heat" data-articleId="423800587" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Indoor_cycling_offers_break_from_summer__0_7595104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Indoor_cycling_offers_break_from_summer__0_7595104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Indoor_cycling_offers_break_from_summer__0_7595104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Indoor_cycling_offers_break_from_summer__0_7595104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Indoor_cycling_offers_break_from_summer__0_7595104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Indoor cycling offers break from summer heat" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indoor cycling offers break from working out in the summer heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At a time of year, it's just too hot to be working out outside, CycleBar Dunwoody instructor Angela Behnken is bringing her own kind of heat.</p><p>Only, she's in a 48-bike air-conditioned indoor cycling studio.</p><p>"We like say you're going nowhere on a bike, in the dark, and we can do incredible things with that," Behnken says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-toddler-is-learning-to-walk-and-thrive-on-artificial-leg" title="Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg" data-articleId="423804942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In many ways, Katherine Heath is a typical 15-month old. She loves bubbles, and snacks on Cheerios.</p><p>"She is hilarious," her mother May Heath says. "She laughs all the time. She is as rough as any little boy you've ever met."</p><p>But unlike other toddlers, Katherine has a team of pros at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta helping her learn how to walk, on a tiny artificial leg built just for her. Colleen Coulter, a physical therapist with Children's Limb Deficiency program, is on her knees, guiding Katherine's feed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/sleep-trackers-may-help-or-hurt-your-sleep" title="Sleep trackers may help or hurt your sleep" data-articleId="423443825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Using_a_sleep_tracker_0_7589557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Using_a_sleep_tracker_0_7589557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Using_a_sleep_tracker_0_7589557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Using_a_sleep_tracker_0_7589557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/Using_a_sleep_tracker_0_7589557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Using a sleep tracker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sleep trackers may help or hurt your sleep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We have fitness trackers and calorie-counting apps. And, now, a growing number of people are using high-tech sleep trackers.</p><p>You can choose between wrist monitors or wearable bands, smartphone apps and trackers you keep on your bedside, or nearby. Most of us would love to get better sleep. Dr. Sharon Bergquist, an internist at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, says that is why sleep trackers are so popular. They're a window what is happening when we go to bed at night.</p><p>"The intent is to give you a tool to help you understand your own sleep behaviors a little bit better," Dr. Bergquist says. "For example, if you drink alcohol or drink caffeine close to bedtime, or if you exercise close to bedtime, or if you don't exercise at all, how do these variables influence the quality of your sleep?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-credit-armed-employee-with-stopping-potential-mass-shooting-at-bar"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20NEWNAN%20BAR%20SHOOTING%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.25.24_1566251475344.png_7602855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P NEWNAN BAR SHOOTING VIDEO 5P_00.00.25.24_1566251475344.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies credit armed employee with stopping potential mass shooting at bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/reps-omar-tlaib-host-press-conference-addressing-israeli-visit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Reps. Omar and Tlaib discussed Israel's democracy and its occupation of Palestine Monday during a news conference. " title="Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reps. Omar, Tlaib host press conference addressing Israeli visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sex-offender-faces-federal-charges-after-allegedly-approaching-girl-with-cookies-condom-in-pocket"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/MUG%20WILLIAMSON%20THUMB_1566240929551.jpg_7602389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brian Williamson, 31, faces federal charges after allegedly approaching an 8-year-old Indiana girl with cookies, a condom and a box cutter in his pocket in June. (Photo Credit: Vanderburgh County Jail)" title="MUG WILLIAMSON THUMB_1566240929551.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sex offender faces federal charges after allegedly approaching girl with cookies, condom in pocket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/florida-farmers-giant-long-neck-avocados-can-cost-up-to-47-each"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/avocado_1566236866917_7602149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The larger-than-life avocados, called Pura Vida, come with an equally massive price tag — up to $47 each. (Miami Fruit Website)" title="avocado_1566236866917-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida farmers' giant long-neck avocados can cost up to $47 each</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-flasher-falls-to-his-death-at-downtown-atlanta-hotel" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/hyatt%20regency%20hotel%20accident%202%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_14.24.29.24_1566248116379.png_7602618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/hyatt%20regency%20hotel%20accident%202%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_14.24.29.24_1566248116379.png_7602618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/hyatt%20regency%20hotel%20accident%202%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_14.24.29.24_1566248116379.png_7602618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/hyatt%20regency%20hotel%20accident%202%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_14.24.29.24_1566248116379.png_7602618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/hyatt%20regency%20hotel%20accident%202%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_14.24.29.24_1566248116379.png_7602618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Flasher falls to his death at downtown Atlanta hotel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-repeated-miscarriages-woman-finds-help-and-hope" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/pcos%20miscarraige%20_OP_6_CP__1566233440332.png_7601986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-release-names-of-children-shot-saturday-at-football-game-in-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20SHOOTING%20NEAR%20LAKEWOOD%20STADIUM%205P_00.00.05.15_1566250348507.png_7602500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20SHOOTING%20NEAR%20LAKEWOOD%20STADIUM%205P_00.00.05.15_1566250348507.png_7602500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20SHOOTING%20NEAR%20LAKEWOOD%20STADIUM%205P_00.00.05.15_1566250348507.png_7602500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20SHOOTING%20NEAR%20LAKEWOOD%20STADIUM%205P_00.00.05.15_1566250348507.png_7602500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/P%20SHOOTING%20NEAR%20LAKEWOOD%20STADIUM%205P_00.00.05.15_1566250348507.png_7602500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release names of children shot Saturday at football game in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/streak-of-95-degree-days-ends" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/MAX_HOT_DAYS_5_1566244441186_7602272_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/MAX_HOT_DAYS_5_1566244441186_7602272_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/MAX_HOT_DAYS_5_1566244441186_7602272_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/MAX_HOT_DAYS_5_1566244441186_7602272_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/MAX_HOT_DAYS_5_1566244441186_7602272_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Streak of 95 degree days ends</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/reps-omar-tlaib-host-press-conference-addressing-israeli-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reps&#x2e;&#x20;Omar&#x20;and&#x20;Tlaib&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;discussed&#x20;Israel&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;democracy&#x20;and&#x20;its&#x20;occupation&#x20;of&#x20;Palestine&#x20;Monday&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reps. 