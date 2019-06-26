< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414888000" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414888000" data-article-version="1.0">Aerial workout takes exercise to new heights</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414888000" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Aerial workout takes exercise to new heights&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights" data-title="Aerial workout takes exercise to new heights" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights" addthis:title="Aerial workout takes exercise to new heights"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414888000.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414888000");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414888000_415026134_186020"></div> <script>$(function(){var fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414888000"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:43AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414888000" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png_7447080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png_7447080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png_7447079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png_7447078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT_1561583912164.png_7447077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT_1561583912164.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049_7447068_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131_7447066_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video.MOV_00.00.13.19_1561583527221_7447067_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Video.MOV_00.00.13.19_1561583527221.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414888000-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png_7447080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png_7447079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png_7447078_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT_1561583912164.png_7447077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT_1561583912164.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049_7447068_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131_7447066_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png_7447080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT4_1561583918258.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png_7447079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT3_1561583917648.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png_7447078_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT2_1561583912782.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/CIRCUS%20AERIAL%20WORKOUT_1561583912164.png_7447077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="CIRCUS AERIAL WORKOUT_1561583912164.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049_7447068_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Video_1.MOV_00.00.18.22_1561583534049.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131_7447066_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Video.MOV_00.00.18.28_1561583527131.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Video.MOV_00.00.13.19_1561583527221_7447067_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Video.MOV_00.00.13.19_1561583527221.png"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights" data-title="Aerial fitness offers its own kind of high" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights" addthis:title="Aerial fitness offers its own kind of high" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/aerial-workout-takes-exercise-to-new-heights";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414888000" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - When Jodi Cantonis found the aerial arts nine years ago, she was in an exercise funk.</p><p>"I was going to the gym, hated it, didn't want to go anymore," Cantonis remembers.</p><p>That first class, she saw the giant "silks" winding up to the ceiling, and she was hooked.</p><p>"I remember that I was fascinated with the fabric," Cantonis says. "I remember it was really difficult. I remember it hurting. But, I also remember it being the most amazing thing I've ever tried.</p><p>Now the 48-year-old from West Atlanta is a regular at Inspire Aerial Arts in Midtown, learning how to use her body, her strength, to fly.</p><p>"The majority of our students have not done anything like this before until they come to us," Kimberly Sende, the studio owner, says. "You have a little bit of a daredevil in you. So, you have to be willing to take risks. You have to be willing to challenge yourself a little.</p><p>Sende says they start low and build up from there.</p><p>"So, you come in and your first class is going to be, literally, no more than 3 feet off the ground," Sende says. "That is about as high as you're going to go."</p><p>As you gain strength and confidence, Sende says, you go higher, climbing towards the studio's 24-foot ceiling on a series of contraptions. </p><p>"So, we've got silks, also called fabrics," she says. "We've got slings, also called hammocks. We've got a giant metal hoop. We've got trapeze."</p><p>Sende says she was drawn to this kind of workout because she, too, was bored with the gym.</p><p>"And, this was a way for me to work out without knowing I was working out," she says. "Because you get in here, and your only focus is, 'I don't want to die!'"</p><p>Sende is joking, sort of. </p><p>Their classes are small and supervised. But, she says, this is not one of those "half-in" workouts you can do on your cellphone.</p><p>Because while there is padding on the floor, just in case, there are no safety nets here.</p><p>"So, this is the place where, when you come in, you can only focus on one thing, and that cannot be work." she says. "It can't be life. It can only be what you are learning today. Because, obviously, your body kicks in and says, 'I need to stay safe.'"</p><p>Cantonis says she gets an incredible, full-body workout, and a mental release. In 9 years, she says, she's had her share of ups and downs.</p><p>But Cantonis has hung in there because she loves it up here.</p><p>"So one of the things that kept me going, is I want to do it!" she says. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/atlanta-camp-gives-kids-with-cancer-siblings-taste-of-summer-fun" title="Atlanta camp gives kids with cancer, siblings taste of summer fun" data-articleId="414827443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Aurora_day_camp_brings_together_kids_wit_0_7447528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Aurora_day_camp_brings_together_kids_wit_0_7447528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Aurora_day_camp_brings_together_kids_wit_0_7447528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Aurora_day_camp_brings_together_kids_wit_0_7447528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Aurora_day_camp_brings_together_kids_wit_0_7447528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aurora day camp brings together kids with cancer and their siblings for summer fun" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta camp gives kids with cancer, siblings taste of summer fun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many youngsters, summer means camp.</p><p>This summer, Matt and Jamie Brewers three children are enjoying the camp experience together.</p><p>They are part of Aurora Day Camp, metro Atlanta's first summer-long day camp for kids with cancer and their siblings. But, looking around at the campers, it is hard which kids are patients, and which ones are siblings. Aurora Day Camp director Sami Tanenbaum says that is exactly the point.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/have-anemia-now-there-s-an-app-for-that-" title="Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!" data-articleId="414472154" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="App offers painless way to detect anemia" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dan and Stephanie Schutts' 2-year old, Bennett, ended up in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recently when his iron levels dropped dangerously low. He's one of 3 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with anemia each year.</p><p>Bennett needed an emergency blood transfusion, while his medical team searched for the cause of his anemia.</p><p>"We're just relying on the doctors and nurses to find out what's wrong," Dan Scutt says. "And, to do that, they have to draw blood and do these labs. So, it's hard, you try to comfort him as much as you can. But he's going to be in pain to get some of these results."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/after-30-years-of-addiction-georgia-woman-finds-home-hope" title="After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope" data-articleId="414471372" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_finds_a_stable_home_through_Atlant_0_7437695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman finds a stable home through Atlanta nonprofit" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After 30 years of addiction, Georgia woman finds home, hope</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 55, Shandora Lane has her own home, a sunny little apartment in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Looking around, Lane still can't believe her good fortune. Her life, she says, has taken her to some very dark places.</p><p>"I had a lot of guilt, I had a lot of shame of my life," Lane says.</p><p>For 30 years, Lane struggled with a cocaine addiction, making, she says, some terrible choices. She found herself in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 