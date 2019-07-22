< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 70-year old marathoner inspires a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419624818_419667653_118599";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419667653","video":"586931","title":"70-year%20old%20marathoner%20inspires","caption":"70-year%20old%20marathoner%20inspires","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2F70_year_old_marathoner_inspires_0_7540309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F22%2F70_year_old_marathoner_inspires_586931_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658447544%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1sbVhu36FyT7liiNAet3pzLDIyc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2F70-year-old-marathoner-inspires"}},"createDate":"Jul 22 2019 07:52PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419624818_419667653_118599",video:"586931",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70_year_old_marathoner_inspires_0_7540309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"70-year%2520old%2520marathoner%2520inspires",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/22/70_year_old_marathoner_inspires_586931_1800.mp4?Expires=1658447544&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1sbVhu36FyT7liiNAet3pzLDIyc",eventLabel:"70-year%20old%20marathoner%20inspires-419667653",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2F70-year-old-marathoner-inspires"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jul 22 2019 05:07PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 22 2019 07:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 08:29PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419624818-419620460"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419624818-419620460" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/70%20year%20old%20marathoner_1563828899050.png_7539484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - At 70, Sue Landa may just be the happiest marathoner you've ever met.</p>
<p>So, how did this LaGrange native, who didn't own a real pair of running shoes until she was 63, end up in the Boston Marathon?</p>
<p>"I blame it all on my husband," Landa laughs.</p>
<p>It all got started back in the summer of 2011. Scott Landa had been reading a magazine, and he came across an ad about the Disney Princess Marathon. He knew Sue had this thing about princesses.</p>
<p>"He said there is this a little race down in Disney called the Disney Half Marathon," Sue Landa says. "He said you and your girlfriends call yourself princesses; You need to run this. And I went, 'Okay!' I pumped up my girlfriends to do this, my 3 girlfriends, and my 2 daughters."</p>
<p>The only problem? Sue had no idea how to run. So, she bought some sneakers and started walking near her home.</p>
<p>"I actually would go out of my house with a headlight on, in the dark, so no one would see me doing this," She says. "Because, I was like, you know, here's this old lady out here."</p>
<p>But, soon, she grew braver.</p>
<p>She started interval training, following a book she found by runner Jeff Galloway.</p>
<p>"I'm getting a little better, feeling a little better, my breathing," she says.</p>
<p>But, by December, just Sue was hitting her stride, Scott went to the doctor, for a long-overdue checkup.</p>
<p>That's when they found a problem, with his blood.</p>
<p>"I had a type of leukemia that I didn't even know about," Scott Landa says.</p>
<p>The diagnosis stunned the couple, who had been married for 45 years at the time.</p>
<p>"You kind of take a deep breath," Sue Landa says. "Because it's an unknown, it's a mystery out there."</p>
<p>Scott Landa would spend most of 2012 undergoing chemotherapy before his cancer went into remission. He encouraged Sue to keep training. That first race, 13.1 miles, was tough.</p>
<p>"But, I finished, I crossed the finish line, and you can be sure my hands were up," Landa says. " I'm, like, "Woo hoo! I did this! Look at me! I'm a runner now! Then, I could call myself a runner!"</p>
<p>At 63, Sue thought she was too old for marathons. But, one thing led to another.</p>
<p>"I have done 6 marathons, and now I'm going for my seventh marathon."</p>
<p>Running has become a Landa family affair, with their daughters joining Sue on longer races.</p>
<p>She's competed in 42 half marathons, and, with Scott, more 5Ks and 10Ks than Landa can count. Between raises, Landa and her husband train with the Atlanta Track Club, where they call her "Silver Sue."</p>
<p>"I really love the camaraderie of the people I run with," she says. "So, that really has made it for me."</p>
<p>For the Disney races, the Landas wear costumes, all handmade by Sue.</p>
<p>They've been Mickie and Minnie, countless princesses and their Prince Charming.</p>
<p>"I've been Darth Vader, and I've been Chewbacca," Scott Landa says.</p>
<p>The Nemo costume was a little complicated.</p>
<p>"This leotard, and it was orange and black," Sue Landa says. "It was really tight! And then I made fins to go here, and fins to go down here. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta man blinded by rearview mirror accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What happened to Abdul Jones the night of May 5th, 2017, is still hard for the Atlanta 37-year old to believe. One minute he was driving home from his job as an electrician for the City of Atlanta, car windows down. The next, he says, he couldn't see out of his left eye.</p><p>"I was completely blind, and there was no one around to help," Jones remembers.</p><p>As he came around a curve on Martin Luther King Drive, a mile from his house, a driver coming the opposite direction swerved into his lane and sideswiped Jones' 2005 Cadillac.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/high-blood-pressure-at-the-doctors-office-could-signal-heart-risk" title="High blood pressure at the doctor's office could signal heart risk" data-articleId="419773272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/23/White_Coat_Hypertension_0_7541485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White Coat Hypertension" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High blood pressure at the doctor's office could signal heart risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Does your blood pressure spike at the doctor's office, then drop when you leave?</p><p>Emory internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says it happens all the time. </p><p>A patient comes into her clinic, sits down to get their blood pressure checks, and it's too high.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-take-the-sting-out-of-summer-insect-bites" title="How to take the sting out of summer insect bites" data-articleId="418941613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_to_take_the_sting_out_of_summer_inse_0_7532624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to take the sting out of summer insect bites" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to take the sting out of summer insect bites</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer is a busy time for emergency rooms and primetime for stings and bites.</p><p>Dr. Nicole Franks, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Emory University Midtown Hospital, says most stings and bug bites are not serious and can be treated at home. Just clean the bite with soap and water, apply some anti-itch cream, and a cold compress or ice pack.</p><p>"(You are) looking more for those signs of an allergic reaction, all-over itching, swelling, difficulty breathing," Dr. Franks says. "Most of the time, that's not happening."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-young-boy-riding-baggage-conveyor-belt-at-atlanta-s-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/beg_1564005932792_7545967_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beg_1564005932792.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows young boy riding baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta's airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/dunkin-partners-with-beyond-meat-to-introduce-meatless-sausage-breakfast-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dunkin' is releasing a meatless sausage breakfast sandwich in collaboration with Beyond Meat. (Photo by: Dunkin')" title="Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dunkin' partners with Beyond Meat to introduce meatless sausage breakfast sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health-officials-10th-case-of-legionnaires-connected-to-stay-in-downtown-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials: 10th case of Legionnaires' connected to stay in downtown Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-eleven-is-giving-away-free-airpods-with-50-delivery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/7eleventhumb_1563996106903_7545211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - 7-Eleven (pictured left) has announced that it will be giving away free AirPods (pictured right) when customers order $50 or more using the 7NOW delivery app on July 25. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/Stephen Lam)" title="7elevenairpods-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7-Eleven is giving away free AirPods with $50 delivery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/dunkin-partners-with-beyond-meat-to-introduce-meatless-sausage-breakfast-sandwich" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/GCT_Hyeji__Dunkin_meatless_sandwich-5d38c7b6b4b6ed00019e5166_1_Jul_24_2019_21_24_29_poster_1564004138581_7545366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dunkin&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;releasing&#x20;a&#x20;meatless&#x20;sausage&#x20;breakfast&#x20;sandwich&#x20;in&#x20;collaboration&#x20;with&#x20;Beyond&#x20;Meat&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Dunkin&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dunkin' partners with Beyond Meat to introduce meatless sausage breakfast sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-ups-driver-making-deliveries-shot-in-south-fulton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/ups_1564006326672_7545974_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/ups_1564006326672_7545974_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/ups_1564006326672_7545974_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/ups_1564006326672_7545974_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/ups_1564006326672_7545974_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: UPS driver making deliveries shot in South Fulton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-man-wanted-for-gunning-down-music-minister-captured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/25/P%20SONI%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%2010P_00.00.21.03_1553569928550.png_6940966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/25/P%20SONI%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%2010P_00.00.21.03_1553569928550.png_6940966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/25/P%20SONI%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%2010P_00.00.21.03_1553569928550.png_6940966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/25/P%20SONI%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%2010P_00.00.21.03_1553569928550.png_6940966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/25/P%20SONI%20FOOD%20MART%20SHOOTING%20FOLO%2010P_00.00.21.03_1553569928550.png_6940966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Man wanted for gunning down music minister captured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/atlanta-man-blinded-by-rearview-mirror-accident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/eye%20accident%20_OP_2_CP__1564002866981.png_7545337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/eye%20accident%20_OP_2_CP__1564002866981.png_7545337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/eye%20accident%20_OP_2_CP__1564002866981.png_7545337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/eye%20accident%20_OP_2_CP__1564002866981.png_7545337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/eye%20accident%20_OP_2_CP__1564002866981.png_7545337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta man blinded by rearview mirror accident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/health-officials-10th-case-of-legionnaires-connected-to-stay-in-downtown-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 