- When you're 17, the prom is a very big deal, and asking your date to the big dance can get complicated.

Turns out there is an art to the "promposal."

And Mason Berry wanted to get it right.

But the Henagar, Alabama junior had a problem. A big one.

He was miles from home, recovering back to back open heart surgeries.

"He's been through a lot," says Meghan Croak, a Children's Healthcare of Atlanta nurse on the Cardiac Step-Down Unit. "He went to the OR on March 16th and then back again on the 20th."

"It's definitely the hardest thing I've ever done, physically, and emotionally," says Berry.

Mason was diagnosed as a newborn with rare congenital heart defect.

He'd had no symptoms, got yearly heart checkups, and his only restriction was he couldn't play sports.

So, in December of 2016, hoping to get cleared to play football his senior year, Mason went in for a series of heart tests.

They revealed a major blockage in one of his coronary arteries that no one, not even his doctors, had known about.

"No fatigue, nothing," Chris Berry, Mason's father, says. "Up until the day he had surgery, no symptoms. So to be told, 'Your kid has not symptoms but we're going to be doing open heart surgery,' That, that's pretty scary."

Things would get scarier.

In the OR, the heart surgeon discovered major blockages in not one, but both coronary arteries.

Mason's life had been on the line.

"I've never felt such a wash of gratefulness and sickness at the same time," says his father. "Like, 'Oh, my gosh it was worse. But oh my gosh they caught it, at the same time.'"

But, then, a problem.

Hours after the first surgery, the valve repair began to fail.

Mason would need another open chest surgery operation to replace his leaking valve with a mechanical one.

"I was just like, "Well, here we go again," Berry says.

"It's just the longest hours or your life," his father says. "You're living from minute to minute to minute. It's just unimaginable."

This time, just before they put him under, Mason asked his surgical team a question:

"I was, like, 'Would y'all mind just praying with me," he says. "And they all stood around me and prayed."

That was actually the last thing I remember."

This time, Mason quickly bounced back.

Now, it was time for mission #2: a promposal for Dixie.

"She's sweet, she's kind to me. She loves me," Berry says.

Now, with his mom videotaping, and Mason still a little too sore to stand up, Dixie walked into his hospital room.

He was holding a sign that read, "I don't think my heart could take your saying no..."

"She just looked at me and I could see her start tearing up," Berry says. "I about cried, but I refrained from doing so."

Dixie said yes. No broken hearts here.

But how is Mason Berry going to top this promposal next year?

"Well, I hope it's not with open heart surgery again," Berry laughs. "I don't know. I'll figure it out."