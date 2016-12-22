Oils can ease winter dry skin problems FOX Medical Team Oils can ease winter dry skin problems Snow is rare in Georgia, but the winter cold is not. Between the frigid temperatures, the wind outdoors and the furnace blasting indoors, this season is tough on our skin.

- Snow is rare in Georgia, but the winter cold is not. Between the frigid temperatures, the wind outdoors and the furnace blasting indoors, this season is tough on our skin.

Dr. Taz Bhatia, founder CentreSpring M.D. in Brookhaven, who goes professionally by Dr. Taz, says oils can soothe dry, irritated skin. And, you have plenty to choose from.

“You can be as simple as using a coconut oil off the shelf and rubbing that into your skin, your scalp, even on your lips if you want,” Dr. Taz says. “So, that same coconut oil that you may be using for cooking, you can use as a topical agent to moisturize.”

Other great moisturizers include almond, flaxseed or avocado oil.

Argan oil is a good choice too, especially for your face. Dr. Taz recommends jojoba oil, and olive oil.

“These are maybe things you should line up on your bathroom shelf and just put a few in and moisturize on your way out the door,” she says. “And I think that's a great way to prevent dry skin, cracking lips, flaking scalp, all of these things we typically see in winter.”

Dr. Taz says essential oils have “tremendous” healing properties to sooth irritated skin.

“I love frankincense,” she says. “It's an anti-inflammatory, and it's moisturizing. I love rose oil, it's super moisturizing. And we love sandalwood because it's moisturizing.”

A small amount, mixed into a base oil like jojoba or almond oil, will go a long way.

“So just add a drop or ,two mix it up and just rub it into your hair, your skin, your face, wherever you need and wherever you feel like you're not getting enough moisture,” Dr. Taz says.

And don't be afraid to experiment with essential oils.

“The great thing about essential oils is that, as long as your applying them topically and as long as you’re staying in that two or three drops every.

NEXT ARTICLE: Young mom injured in accident dreams of walking again