<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story408342505" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408342505" data-article-version="1.0">Beef stroganoff recalled after high health risk</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/beef-stroganoff-recalled-after-high-health-risk">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408342505");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408342505-408341380"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408342505-408341380" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/USDA_BobEvansRecall_052219_1558525107442_7301502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/beef-stroganoff-recalled-after-high-health-risk">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <aside id='related-headlines408342505' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/national-news/ford-adds-270-000-cars-to-recall-for-unintended-rollaways">
<span>Ford recalls 270k cars for unintended rollaways</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/national-news/recall-death-of-toddler-prompts-recall-of-over-316k-chests-of-drawers">
<span>Over 316K chests of drawers recalled</span>
</a>
</li> href="/national-news/recall-death-of-toddler-prompts-recall-of-over-316k-chests-of-drawers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/14/Chest_1557880844816_7262098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Over 316K chests of drawers recalled</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/2-million-pounds-of-pf-changs-frozen-meals-recalled"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Recall of 2 million P.F. Chang's frozen meals</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/kids-ii-recalls-70000-rocking-sleepers-after-reports-of-infant-deaths"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/26/Kids%20II%20rocking%20sleepers%20side%20by%20side_1556296929235.jpg_7175578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Kids II recalls 700,000 rocking sleepers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/recall-nearly-57-tons-of-ground-beef-for-possible-e-coli-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/04/02/Raw%20Beef%20Recall_1522668420877.jpg_5252235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An Ohio company is recalling hundreds of pounds of beef pasta products after officials say they were produced without being federally inspected.</p> <p>The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of a beef stroganoff pasta item from BEF Foods, Inc.</p> <p>According to officials, the pasta was produced outside of inspection hours.</p> <p>The recall impacts around 527 pounds of the company's "Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta" with a use by date of July 2.</p> <p>The product has the establishment number EST. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20vienna%20beef%20franks%20052219_1558541401348.jpg_7302137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Vienna Beef" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to possible metal contamination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Bartiromo | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX News) -- A popular Midwest hot dog manufacturer has been forced to recall thousands of pounds of product due to possible metal contamination.</p><p>Vienna Beef Ltd., based out of Chicago, has issued the recall for approximately 2,030 pounds of “skinless beef frankfurters” bearing specific product packaging codes, and which were shipped to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, according to a USDA product recall notice issued Saturday.</p><p>No one has reported being injured by the contaminants, which are described as “extraneous materials, specifically metal.” The possible contaminants were said to be discovered at a Vienna Beef facility, though the notice did not specify which one.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-finds-avocados-curb-appetite-and-help-with-weight-loss" title="Study finds avocados curb appetite and help with weight loss" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Avocados_could_be_the_key_to_weight_loss_0_7298924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Avocados_could_be_the_key_to_weight_loss_0_7298924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Avocados_could_be_the_key_to_weight_loss_0_7298924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Avocados_could_be_the_key_to_weight_loss_0_7298924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Avocados_could_be_the_key_to_weight_loss_0_7298924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new study found that replacing refined carbohydrates with avocados for every meal helped curb hunger, cravings and increased meal enjoyment. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study finds avocados curb appetite and help with weight loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As it turns out, there just might be a good reason millennials put avocados on everything. A new study suggests that replacing carbs with avocados can help curb hunger and improve appetite satisfaction. </p><p>According to a study from the Center for Nutrition Research at the Illinois Institute of Technology, replacing refined carbohydrates with avocados for every meal helped curb hunger, cravings and increased meal enjoyment. </p><p>Researchers revealed in a press release that they wanted to find out whether or not avocados contributed to appetite control within a six-hour period. Their findings suggested that simple dietary changes affect hunger management and aid metabolic control. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/abbott-expected-to-sign-bill-to-reduce-rape-kit-backlog" title="Gov. Abbott expected to sign bill to reduce Texas' rape kit backlog" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/Rape%20kit_1444171164679_314288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/Rape%20kit_1444171164679_314288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/Rape%20kit_1444171164679_314288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/Rape%20kit_1444171164679_314288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/Rape%20kit_1444171164679_314288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Abbott expected to sign bill to reduce Texas' rape kit backlog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure that will finally reduce the number of untested rape kits in police evidence rooms.</p><p>The Senate went along with a House bill that gives the Department of Public Safety $50 million to process the DNA and look for suspects in unsolved sexual assault cases.</p><p>State Rep. class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_20190522162616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_20190522141119"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/autopsy-barrow-county-grandparents-shot-to-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BARROW%20GRANDPARENTS%20DEAD%2012P_00.01.44.19_1558545585648.png_7302419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BARROW GRANDPARENTS DEAD 12P_00.01.44.19_1558545585648.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Autopsy: Barrow County grandparents shot to death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="College costs are rising"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Save for college through the 529 Plan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michael-avenatti-stormy-daniels-fraud-charged" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX_MICHAEL_AVENATTI_STORMY_DANIELS_FILE_052219_1558550730787_7302767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX_MICHAEL_AVENATTI_STORMY_DANIELS_FILE_052219_1558550730787_7302767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX_MICHAEL_AVENATTI_STORMY_DANIELS_FILE_052219_1558550730787_7302767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX_MICHAEL_AVENATTI_STORMY_DANIELS_FILE_052219_1558550730787_7302767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX_MICHAEL_AVENATTI_STORMY_DANIELS_FILE_052219_1558550730787_7302767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Avenatti&#x20;and&#x20;Stormy&#x20;Daniels&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Feds: Lawyer Michael Avenatti defrauded Stormy Daniels, his client</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-drugs-found-in-septic-tank-in-forsyth-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drugs%20in%20Septic%20Tank1_1558541619566.jpg_7301992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drugs%20in%20Septic%20Tank1_1558541619566.jpg_7301992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drugs%20in%20Septic%20Tank1_1558541619566.jpg_7301992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drugs%20in%20Septic%20Tank1_1558541619566.jpg_7301992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Drugs%20in%20Septic%20Tank1_1558541619566.jpg_7301992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Drugs found in septic tank in Forsyth County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/burger-king-brings-back-chicken-parm-sandwich-with-a-twist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20Burger%20King%20Chicken%20Parmesan%20052219_1558546103058.jpg_7302263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20Burger%20King%20Chicken%20Parmesan%20052219_1558546103058.jpg_7302263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20Burger%20King%20Chicken%20Parmesan%20052219_1558546103058.jpg_7302263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20Burger%20King%20Chicken%20Parmesan%20052219_1558546103058.jpg_7302263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20Burger%20King%20Chicken%20Parmesan%20052219_1558546103058.jpg_7302263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Burger&#x20;King" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burger King brings back chicken parm sandwich – with a twist</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 