- The American Heart Association took steps Monday to make sure health is a priority for barbers and their clients.

The organization along with the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority hosted the Black Men's Health Initiative Monday.

Health officials trained barbers to accurately check the blood pressure readings.

Barbers said they hope the training will make their clients more conscious about their health.

According to the American Heart Association, black men are at a higher rate of hypertension-related death of any group in the country.