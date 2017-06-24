More than 8,000 participate in 27th Annual Race for the Cure

- More than 8,000 people participated in the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta 27 Race for the Cure on Saturday. the event, held at Lenox Square Mall, honored all of those in the Atlanta area affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer survivors, thrivers, and supporters participated in the 5K race that raised more than $1 million for the local organization, surpassing the 2017 goal of $950,000.

Komen recently announced a bold goal to reduce breast cancer mortality by 50 percent by 2026. The dollars raised at Race for the Cure will be used to meet this goal through investments in local programs that address racial and ethnic disparities, increase access to and timely utilization of quality breast cancer care and that improve breast cancer outcomes through patient navigation.

A particular focus will be on reducing disparities among African American women in metro Atlanta, as they are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than their white counterparts.

“As a breast cancer survivor myself, Race for the Cure is one of my favorite events,” said Cati Diamond Stone, executive director of Komen Atlanta. “It is a day of celebration for the lives saved and a day to honor those we have lost. We are proud to be a part of a community that joins forces each year to take action in the fight against breast cancer. Today’s huge turnout proves that Atlanta is More Than Pink.”

Additionally, more than 500 volunteers were in attendance. For more information, visit komenatlanta.org.