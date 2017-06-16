Tripp Halstead hospitalized after eye exam

Tripp Halstead, the little boy who suffered a brain injury in a freak accident at his metro Atlanta daycare in 2012, was rushed to the hospital Friday.

In Facebook post, Tripp's mother said he was unresponsive for about 10 minutes during an eye exam.

Doctors gave him oxygen and paramedics took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Tripp’s mom said after a series of tests, Tripp came around and was good enough to be discharged.

His mother thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers.