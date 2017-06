- Chipotle is honoring hardworking nurses with a buy-one/get-one free deal on Wednesday.

Chipotle's nurse appreciation deal will score nurses a free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of any entrée.

To qualify for the promotion, nurses need to simply bring their nurse ID and show it to the cashier. All types of nurses are eligible.

The deal only applies to orders placed in the restaurant and is not valid for orders placed online.