Healthy 'salad' cakes made entirely from vegetables

- Don’t let your eyes deceive you—these “cakes” are all made of vegetables.

Café owner and food stylist Mitsuki Moriyasu said she got the idea to create what she calls "Vegedeco Salad" to cope with her son’s food allergy.

These “salad cakes” provide a low carb, gluten free alternative to the traditional sugary baked goods, and are very popular in Japan, where Moriyasu lives.

These guilt-free treats are made of marinated, cooked vegetables, a traditional Japanese yeast and tofu. She said the entire process takes about an hour.

“That process includes making the tofu cream, cutting the vegetables, 15 minutes to assemble the pieces, and finally 10 minutes decoration time at the end,” she said.

The “frosting” is made out of tofu, and the “sponge” base with soy powder, eggs and vegetable oil.

“The key in making it stick together is marinating the vegetables beforehand,” she said.

Moriyasu uses vegetable coloring for decoration, and yeast for a subtle sweetness.

“A huge part of the salad cakes' appeal comes from their appearance -- a significant aspect of Japanese dining culture,” she said. “Indulging in something tasty that is healthy has an obvious appeal to Japanese women.”

She says each “salad cake” is rich in dietary fiber and vitamins.

In addition to her love for vegetables, Moriyasu says she enjoys yoga and meditation.

