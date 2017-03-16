Sickle cell patients, providers join forces

- Taking a stand and calling for better treatment.

Sickle cell patients, healthcare providers and community organizations, came together Thursday to address the issue in Atlanta.

People who have the genetic blood disorder often experience acute and unpredictable pain.

Because of that, the group said patients are often treated as opioid seekers.

That is why they are forming a task force to help change the way these patients are treated in hospitals.

Sickle cell affects about 100,000 Americans.

According to the Centers Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7,000 people in Georgia have sickle cell disease.

NEXT ARTICLE: Firefighter cancer bill passes