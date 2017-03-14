Former Gordon County first responder fighting breast cancer

- A Calhoun, Georgia woman who has spent years helping others is now in need of help herself.

Chanda Gravitt served her community in Gordon County as a paramedic first responder with Gordon EMS for the last 20 years, according to her best friend, Linda Allison.

“Chanda has given selflessly of herself, both in her time and body,” Allison told FOX 5.

Allison reached out to FOX 5 wanting to help out her dear friend, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Her doctor estimates that she will need at least six months off work to undergo treatment,” Allison said.

Allison said last year Gravitt was honored as Gordon EMS Paramedic of the Year, but recently switched jobs for a new opportunity as an ER technician at Piedmont Hospital.

“She does not have time saved up, nor does she have all the benefits she would have if she had been working for more than a few weeks at this new job,” Allison said.

Hoping to help Gravitt with her quickly-growing medical expenses, Allison started a GoFundMe campaign.

“Chanda has been my best friend for 46 years, and in all that time she has never asked for help,” Allison told FOX 5. “She has always been the help; for me, for her church, for her community, for friends and strangers alike. She is a bright light that shows us the best of human kindness.”

