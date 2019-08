- With Disney’s "The Lion King" still roaring from atop the box office, it’s a perfect time to starting learning about the fascinating animals that populate the African Savanna. And now, it’s easier than ever to do that – thanks to the opening of a majestic new addition to Zoo Atlanta.

African elephants, slender-tailed meerkats, and the common warthog are among the animals that will live in Zoo Atlanta’s new African Savanna, which celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The African Savanna is the result of several years of construction work at Grant Park, which included adding water features, the indoor Zambezi Elephant Center, and a brand-new habitat for zebras, ostriches, warthogs and meerkats.

The Zoo Atlanta team recently welcomed to arrival of Msholo, an African elephant from San Diego Zoo Safari Park, who joins zoo favorites Kelly and Tara, a pair of African elephants who have lived at the zoo since 1986.

Southern white rhinos will also be brand-new to Zoo Atlanta and to the African Savanna when they arrive later this year.

Entrance to the African Savanna is included with admission to Zoo Atlanta, which is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast in Atlanta.

General admission is $24.99 in advance and $27.99 at the gate for those ages 12 and older, and $18.99 in advance and $19.99 at the gate for youth ages three to 11.

We spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta, getting the first look at the African Savanna and the fascinating animals who will make it their home. Click on the video player above to check it out!