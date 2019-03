- As the weather begins to warm up, maybe it's time to take a walk on the wild side.

Most people don't know this, but you can see a whole other side of Zoo Atlanta with their Wild Encounters.

The program can help you go one-on-one with the creatures in some of Zoo Atlanta's exhibits.

From lions, to large elephants to the world-famous pandas, you can check out the wild wide of all the close-ups with Zoo Atlanta's creatures.

FOX 5's Jaclyn Schultz got to meet Shuffles Patches and Corky, the Aldabra tortoises, in their home.

For more on the Wild Encounters program, check out Zoo Atlanta's website.