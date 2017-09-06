Yellow Daisy Festival blooms for 49th year

- More than 400 artists from across the country will descend upon Stone Mountain Park this weekend for an event that's been drawing arts & crafts fans for nearly half a century.

The 49th Yellow Daisy Festival takes place Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 at Stone Mountain Park, opening at 10 a.m. each day. The annual event brings together artists and crafters to display and sell their works, along with a full schedule of live entertainment and demonstrations. This year's featured artist is Lulu Kaufman out of Cuthbert, Georgia, whose original work is featured on the festival poster and advertisements. Festival admission is free with paid parking, which costs $15 per day.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Stone Mountain Park getting an exclusive preview of this year's big event.