Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/national-news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/national-news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders">Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green' or ‘Greene'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene">Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green' or ‘Greene'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders">Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene">Frontier Airlines offering free flights for people with the last name ‘Green' or ‘Greene'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/health/fox-medical-team/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-">Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta">Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/JS%20Kitchen_1565288642885.jpg_7581672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/EBcyU0jWsAAfMul_1565270584319_7581138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta">Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-own-will-buie-jr-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Young_actor_Will_Buie_Jr__visits_Good_Da_0_7578098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta's own Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-own-will-buie-jr-on-good-day-atlanta">Atlanta's own Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta">Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-own-will-buie-jr-on-good-day-atlanta">Atlanta's own Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-90210-stars-head-back-to-the-iconic-zip-code">'90210' stars head back to the iconic zip code</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cats-run-loose-at-atlantas-fox-theatre">'Cats' run loose at Atlanta's Fox Theatre</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/JS%20Kitchen_1565288642885.jpg_7581672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/EBcyU0jWsAAfMul_1565270584319_7581138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta">Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-own-will-buie-jr-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Young_actor_Will_Buie_Jr__visits_Good_Da_0_7578098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta's own Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-own-will-buie-jr-on-good-day-atlanta">Atlanta's own Will Buie Jr. on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422859714_422851826_116696";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422851826","video":"592722","title":"Les%20Twins%20visit%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta","caption":"Les%20Twins%20visit%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FLes_Twins_visit_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7581335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FLes_Twins_visit_Good_Day_Atlanta_592722_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659885660%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_bNVQTjRZpgU9z1jOm5NWxpbZJI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fworld-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop"}},"createDate":"Aug 08 2019 11:21AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422859714_422851826_116696",video:"592722",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Les_Twins_visit_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7581335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Les%2520Twins%2520visit%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/08/Les_Twins_visit_Good_Day_Atlanta_592722_1800.mp4?Expires=1659885660&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_bNVQTjRZpgU9z1jOm5NWxpbZJI",eventLabel:"Les%20Twins%20visit%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta-422851826",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fworld-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Tanya Mendoza, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 08 2019 12:11PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:25PM EDT href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422859714-422864396"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422859714-422864396" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/LesTwins.jpeg_1565283316795_7581488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - They've been crowned the best dancers in the world and the first champions of "World Of Dance." 

Les Twins have shared the stage with Beyonce, Jay Z and Missy Elliot, and getting roles in movies including the upcoming "Cats" movie. 

The French brothers, Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, stop by Good Day Atlanta to share information about a dance workshop happening in Atlanta. 

For more information on Les Twins' dance workshop at the Georgia International Convention Center for a dance workshop and after-party click here. More Good Day Stories J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 08 2019 02:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:27PM EDT

Jang Soo Jang on Good Day Atlanta demonstrating how to make Bulgogi. 

The restaurant will participate int he upcoming Martin Luther King Center's Beloved Community International Expo on August 10, 2019. 

For more information click here. The African Savanna is the result of several years of construction work at Grant Park, which included adding water features, the indoor Zambezi Elephant Center, and a brand-new habitat for zebras, ostriches, warthogs, and meerkats.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/coworkers-connected-forever-through-organ-donation" title="Coworkers connected forever through organ donation" data-articleId="422779224" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20KABBAGE%20KIDNEY%20DONOR%206P_00.00.58.01_1565231102933.png_7580294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20KABBAGE%20KIDNEY%20DONOR%206P_00.00.58.01_1565231102933.png_7580294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20KABBAGE%20KIDNEY%20DONOR%206P_00.00.58.01_1565231102933.png_7580294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20KABBAGE%20KIDNEY%20DONOR%206P_00.00.58.01_1565231102933.png_7580294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20KABBAGE%20KIDNEY%20DONOR%206P_00.00.58.01_1565231102933.png_7580294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Coworkers connected forever through organ donation

By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:25PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 12:03PM EDT

Two coworkers are connected forever through organ donation.

When Annie York found out her colleague needed a kidney, she immediately tried to find out if she was a match, and luckily for Bryan Lee, she was.

The two met each other nearly a decade ago while doing theatre. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Curt Brockway was charged for assaulting a boy, 13, because the teen didn't remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump, his lawyer said. (Photo Credit: Montana Department of Corrections)" title="Brockway mug THUMB_1565287353296.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawyer says man who slammed boy to ground over national anthem was following Trump's orders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/frontier-airlines-offering-free-flights-for-people-with-the-last-name-green-or-greene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/frontier_1565284168631_7581381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frontier Airlines offering free flights to anyone with the last name Green or Greene to promote its "Green Week initiative." 