- They've been crowned the best dancers in the world and the first champions of "World Of Dance."

Les Twins have shared the stage with Beyonce, Jay Z and Missy Elliot, and getting roles in movies including the upcoming "Cats" movie.

The French brothers, Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, stop by Good Day Atlanta to share information about a dance workshop happening in Atlanta.

For more information on Les Twins' dance workshop at the Georgia International Convention Center for a dance workshop and after-party click here.