- The multi-talented Pharrell Williams has a knack for bringing out the best in other artists. That includes performers who haven't made it big. Willie Moore Jr. from Praise 102.5 joined Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype Friday morning to talking about the growing trend to include the gospel music in mainstream music.

For more information on Praise 102.5 click here.

For more information on Willie Moore Jr. follow him on Instagram @williemoorejrlive.