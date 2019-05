- We know him best for his hit songs "No Hands," and "Oh Let's Do It," but now Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame is taking on acting.

He's set to appear in the psychological thriller "Mollywood." Waka says he was almost instantly picked for his role in the film. He says he loves acting and may even like it better than he does rapping.

Waka says with acting the schedules are set, and you know exactly what you have to do. With music, it's different because you want to have it perfect for your fans and may end up in the studio longer than anticipated.

"Mollywood" will be available on digital and video on demand June 4.

