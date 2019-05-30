< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Waka Flocka Flame talks about his love for acting
By Good Day Atlanta
Posted May 30 2019 12:12PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 11:37AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:01PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Waka Flocka Flame talks about his love for acting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/waka-flocka-flame-talks-about-his-love-for-acting" data-title="Waka Flocka Flame talks about his love for acting" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/waka-flocka-flame-talks-about-his-love-for-acting" addthis:title="Waka Flocka Flame talks about his love for acting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409833706.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409833706");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409833706_409826611_145927"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409833706_409826611_145927";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409826611","video":"569450","title":"Waka%20Flocka%20talks%20about%20becoming%20an%20actor","caption":"Mollywood%20film","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaka_Flocka_talks_about_becoming_an_acto_0_7330122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FWaka_Flocka_talks_about_becoming_an_actor_569450_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653838631%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZe4ZzEdLBb-S6ujtOgXL4uA6lUQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwaka-flocka-flame-talks-about-his-love-for-acting"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 11:37AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409833706_409826611_145927",video:"569450",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Waka_Flocka_talks_about_becoming_an_acto_0_7330122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Mollywood%2520film",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Waka_Flocka_talks_about_becoming_an_actor_569450_1800.mp4?Expires=1653838631&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Ze4ZzEdLBb-S6ujtOgXL4uA6lUQ",eventLabel:"Waka%20Flocka%20talks%20about%20becoming%20an%20actor-409826611",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fwaka-flocka-flame-talks-about-his-love-for-acting"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Good Day Atlanta
Posted May 30 2019 12:12PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 11:37AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:01PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409833706-409846229" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_WakaFockaFlame_053019_1559236179613_7330682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409833706" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - We know him best for his hit songs "No Hands," and "Oh Let's Do It," but now Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame is taking on acting. </p> <p>He's set to appear in the psychological thriller "Mollywood." Waka says he was almost instantly picked for his role in the film. He says he loves acting and may even like it better than he does rapping. </p> <p>Waka says with acting the schedules are set, and you know exactly what you have to do. With music, it's different because you want to have it perfect for your fans and may end up in the studio longer than anticipated. </p> <p>"Mollywood" will be available on digital and video on demand June 4. </p> <p>For more information on the upcoming film, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6969814/">click here</a>.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story409833706 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story409833706 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-409833706",i="relatedHeadlines-409833706",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/chadwick-boyd-talks-food-and-travel-on-good-day-atlanta" title="Chadwick Boyd talks food and travel on Good Day Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chadwick Boyd on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chadwick Boyd talks food and travel on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Who doesn't enjoy going on vacation, you get to explore fascinating new locations, meet new people and sightseeing.</p><p>Some might say, the food is the best part of traveling.</p><p>Food and lifestyle expert and host of "Reel Food" Chadwick Boyd, talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about packing your next vacation with flavor. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/eric-silverstein-brings-asian-food-with-a-southern-twist-to-good-day-atlanta" title="Eric Silverstein brings Asian food with a Southern twist to Good Day Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric Silverstein on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eric Silverstein brings Asian food with a Southern twist to Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>His food has been described as approachable and comforting. It is Asian food with a southern twist. Chef restauranteur, and now author of the new cookbook The Peached Tortilla , Eric Silverstein stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his inspirational story with viewers, plus he cooks up a fried rice recipe. </p><p>For more information on Eric Silverstein or his book signing at Barnes & Noble in Buckhead on June 1, 2019 click here . For today's recipe see below. </p><p>To follow Eric Silverstein on social media see below: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/hawks-atl-dancers-set-to-hold-auditions" title="Hawks ATL Dancers set to hold auditions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hawks_ATL_dance_auditions_0_7330700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hawks_ATL_dance_auditions_0_7330700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hawks_ATL_dance_auditions_0_7330700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hawks_ATL_dance_auditions_0_7330700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Hawks_ATL_dance_auditions_0_7330700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hawks ATL dance auditions" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hawks ATL Dancers set to hold auditions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chantz Martin</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you are a big time Hawks fan and have some big-time moves the upcoming, Hawks ATL Dancers, auditions could be the perfect opportunity for you. </p><p>Hawks ATL Dancers Cody and Jada stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how the dance audition process works.</p><p>But there’s more than just dancing for team members. Hawks ATL Dances also carry the job title of “community ambassadors.” ATL Hawks Dancer said their work helps them build stronger ties with the Atlanta community. “We go around the community and we help uplift the youth. We do basketball appearances at court openings. We do things with Sharecare and Kia. There’s so many great things that we definitely help out within the community,” Jada told Good Day’s Alyse Eady.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chadwick-boyd-talks-food-and-travel-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190530190631"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chadwick Boyd talks food and travel on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/eric-silverstein-brings-asian-food-with-a-southern-twist-to-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190530184040"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eric Silverstein brings Asian food with a Southern twist to Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hawks-atl-dancers-set-to-hold-auditions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GDA_HawksDancers_053019_1559232259566_7330571_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GDA_HawksDancers_053019_1559232259566.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hawks ATL Dancers set to hold auditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-kid-actor-lexi-rabe-talks-hanging-out-with-robert-downey-jr"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lexi%20Rabe_1559233525128.jpg_7330637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lexi Rabe"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta kid actor Lexi Rabe talks about hanging out with Robert Downey Jr.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/chadwick-boyd-talks-food-and-travel-on-good-day-atlanta" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Chadwick_Boyd_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chadwick Boyd talks food and travel on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/eric-silverstein-brings-asian-food-with-a-southern-twist-to-good-day-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eric_Silverstein_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7331374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eric Silverstein brings Asian food with a Southern twist to Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-may-30-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 30, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gwinnett-police-search-for-missing-39-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GwinnettCoPolice_MissingJessicaAuburn_053019_1559238966660_7331154_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GwinnettCoPolice_MissingJessicaAuburn_053019_1559238966660_7331154_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GwinnettCoPolice_MissingJessicaAuburn_053019_1559238966660_7331154_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GwinnettCoPolice_MissingJessicaAuburn_053019_1559238966660_7331154_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GwinnettCoPolice_MissingJessicaAuburn_053019_1559238966660_7331154_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwinnett Police search for missing 39-year-old woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-sheriff-accused-of-grabbing-75-year-old-man-by-throat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/mark-cothren-sheriff-arrested-1280_1559239188310_7331419_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/mark-cothren-sheriff-arrested-1280_1559239188310_7331419_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/mark-cothren-sheriff-arrested-1280_1559239188310_7331419_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/mark-cothren-sheriff-arrested-1280_1559239188310_7331419_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/mark-cothren-sheriff-arrested-1280_1559239188310_7331419_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" 