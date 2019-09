- It’s been 18 years since the most devastating terror attack in our country’s history – and today, more than a thousand volunteers will come together here in Atlanta to honor the victims through a day of service.

Volunteers from some of Atlanta’s most notable organizations, including the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, met up at the College Football Hall of Fame this morning for the first-ever Atlanta Meal Pack for 9/11 Day. The goal? To put together hundreds of thousands of non-perishable meals for food-insecure people here in Metro Atlanta.

Co-hosted by Hands on Atlanta, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and the non-profit 9/11 Day, organizers say the effort is a chance to bring light to such a dark day in history.

There are also several other similar events happening across the country (in cities including New York, Chicago, and San Francisco), leading to an estimated three million meals for families and individuals in need.

We were there as volunteers arrived at the College Football Hall of Fame and began packing meals – click the video player above to check it out.