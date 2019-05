- Victoria Rowell is an award-winning actress, N.Y. Times Best Selling Author and international lecturer, she stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her current projects. She currently has roles in Lifetime's "Pride & Predjudice" and UMC's "The Rich and Ruthless."

Rowell talks to Sharon Lawson about some of her greatest achievements and even talks about her iconic role as Drucilla Winters on the daytime soap opera "Young and the Restless."

