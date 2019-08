- Writer and actress Kerisse Hutchinson alongside the sister of the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss the play "2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes."

It will premiere in Atlanta at the Synchronicity Theatre for a two-week, limited-engagement showcase.

The production will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11 and is an inspiring music-filled multimedia production written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson.

The play chronicles the life and spiritual journey of Atlanta rap icon Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, showing the challenges she encountered as she embarked on a journey to find her artistic voice and spiritual purpose.

To purchase tickets click here