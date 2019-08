- Chadwick Boyd host of "Reel Food," joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson to break down the "Tomato 411" common questions and misconceptions people may have about tomatoes. He says tomatoes are a fruit but mostly cooked with savory dishes, he also says they can be used for desserts because of their sugar content. Tomatoes are in season through October in Georgia.

You can follow Chadwick Boyd via Instagram, @ChadwickBoyd.

For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.