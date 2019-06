If anyone knows what it takes to satisfy a sweet tooth, it would probably be a parent of five children. So when Issac and Stephanie Meek opened the first Five Daughters Bakery back in 2015 – named for their daughters Maggie, Evangeline, Lucy, Constance, and Dylan – it wasn’t a big surprise that their doughnuts were an immediate hit with fans of decadent treats.

Now, with established locations in Tennessee, Florida, and at Ponce City Market here in Atlanta, the Five Daughters family has grown again with the addition of a new bakery located in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District. But it's the first local storefront -- the one at PCM -- where we decided to celebrate National Doughnut Day. Oh, you didn't know that today was National Doughnut Day? Well, now you do, and we did a little “investigative” taste-testing to find out why so many people are raving about the bakery’s creations. Tops on our “must-try” list were the 100 Layer Doughnuts, which are croissant-style pastries that bakers say take several days to make. And with available flavors ranging from Chocolate Sea Salt to Maple Glaze, there was plenty of “investigating” to be done!

Five Daughters Bakery at Ponce City Market is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or until everything is sold out!) on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. And speaking of running out…well…let’s just say we did our best to clear the shelves this morning! Click the video player above to see more (but WARNING…it’s going to make you very, very hungry!).