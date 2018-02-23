The 'Monsters' debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

- Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be one of Atlanta’s newest and shiniest venues – but this weekend, expect for things to get really dirty down on the floor!

Monster Jam will make its debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, February 24th and Sunday, February 25th. Previously one of the Georgia Dome’s most anticipated events, Monster Jam brings supersized trucks indoors, setting them loose on dirt tracks for some loud, action-packed, and high-flying racing and freestyle competitions. Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m. show time, and gates open at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with show time at 3 p.m. Fans may also purchase the Pit Party Pass or a Pit Party Early Access Pass, which will allow them time to meet drivers, get a closer look at the trucks, and take pictures earlier in the day. Monster trucks scheduled to appear this weekend in Atlanta are the Avenger (driven by Jim Koehler), Grave Digger (driven by Adam Anderson), and the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior (driven by Bryce Kenny).

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken couldn’t wait to see what Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like all dirtied up for the big event, and he spent the morning there chatting with drivers ahead of this exciting weekend!