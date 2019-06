- The Bobby Debarge Story

"The Bobby DeBarge Story" explores the tumultuous life of the former lead singer of the 70's R&B/Funk Band Switch, also the eldest sibling of the world-famous pop group DeBarge.

Despite his success in music, the iconic falsetto found his life in peril as he struggled with fame and fortune while coping with the memories of his dysfunctional childhood.

Actor Roshon Fegan who plays Bobby DeBarge and Adrian Marcel who plays James DeBarge stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the heartache and fame of playing a role in the new and upcoming movie "The Bobby Debarge Story."

The movie premieres Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8pm EST/ 7c on TV ONE.

For a look at the trailer click here.