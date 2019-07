- He blew us away with his voice, an intoxicating blend of soul, blues and rock and roll. Taylor Hicks' talent, sealing his win, in season five of American Idol.

From there he went on recording hit songs, performing on Broadway and securing a residency at a Las Vegas casino. Now he's back for a performance in Atlanta at City Winery.

He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his successful career and gives a preview of his upcoming album.

