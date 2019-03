- Millions watched Taylor Hicks sing for superstardom right here on FOX, then followed his career as a chart-topping artist and Broadway performer. Now, the Alabama native is back home in the South, taking on an exciting role in the latest production from Serenbe Playhouse.

Hicks will headline the Tony-winning musical Shenandoah, which kicks off Serenbe Playhouse’s 10th Season on Wednesday, March 13th. Shenandoah opened on Broadway back in 1975, and tells the story of widow Charlie Anderson and his family, who live in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War. Along with Taylor Hicks as Charlie, the production also stars Rachel Potter, a finalist on the hit FOX show “The X Factor” and veteran of Broadway shows including The Addams Family and Evita. Serenbe Playhouse Artistic Director Brian Clowdus will direct Shenandoah, and if you know anything about Clowdus and his acclaimed work, you know that means it will be big; in this case, the director is staging a full-on Civil War reenactment in a Serenbe field, with real horses and more than a hundred soldiers.

Shenandoah opens March 13th and continues through April 7th, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased here.

Since both Taylor Hicks and Rachel Potter gained huge fanbases right here on FOX, we couldn’t pass up the chance to spend the morning catching up with them and learning more about this exciting new chapter in their career. Click the video player above to check out our morning with the stars at Serenbe Playhouse.