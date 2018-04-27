Taste of Marietta offers treats this weekend

The 25th annual Taste of Marietta is set to take place at Marietta Square this Sunday and will feature more than 50 Cobb County restaurants and caterers. The festival is the longest running food festival in metro Atlanta and admission is free.

Two of the restaurants being featured stopped by Good Day Atlanta to offer a sneak peek at the food being served up. Chef Michael Johnston from Taqueria Tsunami showed off his grilling skills preparing Thai chicken and BBQ short rib tacos. Chef Greg Lipman of Piastra prepared a chicken parmesan sandwich on house-made cibatta bread.

See the recipe for Taqueria Tsunami's BBQ short rib tacos below.



Taqueria Tsunami BBQ Short Rib Tacos

1 pound cooked short rib

12 flour tortillas

1 quart pickled cucumbers

Put the short rib on the flat top or griddle, let it heat up, add the BBQ Sauce, continue heating until hot throughout. Add the short rib to the tortilla and top with cucumbers.

Pickled Cucumber

1 large English cucumber sliced very thinly

1 cup rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Mix together all ingredients. Storing in refrigerator and serve it cold on the tacos.

Korean BBQ Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup Brown Sugar

3/4 cup Low-Sodium Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Water

1 tablespoon Rice Wine Vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons of Chili Paste {like Sambal Oelek}

1-1/2 teaspoons Sesame Oil

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground Black Pepper

5 cloves fresh Garlic, squeezed through a garlic press

1 tablespoon Cornstarch

1 tablespoon Water

In a saucepan combine the brown sugar, Soy Sauce, water, rice wine vinegar, chili paste, sesame oil, black pepper, and garlic. Heat on high and bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, combine the cornstarch and water until smooth.

Once the sauce is at a boil, add in the cornstarch slurry and whisk until thick. Let cool.



Short Ribs Marinade & Cooking Procedure

1 lb. short rib

3/4 cup of soy

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon garlic

1/4 cup onion, sliced

1 tablespoon sliced ginger

1/2 cup coke

1) Place short rib in stew pot.

2) On separate cutting board slice ginger and finely chop garlic.

3) In large mixing bowl combine soy, water, garlic, and coke. And blend thoroughly with whisk.

4) Rub meat down with salt and pepper, place in pot and sear on all side

5) Pour contents of mixing bowl into pot. Onion and ginger should be spread throughout the stew pot prior to being set in oven.

6) Cover and cook at 200 degrees until internal temp of 195 degrees is hit.

7) Remove from pot, place on sheet tray and shred short rib