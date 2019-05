- From Mother’s Day to Memorial Day, high school graduations to tons of weddings, and it seems like many of us spend the entire month of May in the kitchen, baking up treats for an endless parade of celebrations. But before you pull out that old cupcake pan and start dumping out mix from a box, the Good Day feature team got some fresh and delicious ideas from a pastry chef who knows a thing or two about satisfying the sweet tooth!

The team spent the morning at The Pastry Depot, a pastry product retail store located on Chattahoochee Avenue, just west of Interstate 75 in Atlanta.

Along with selling everything from rolling pins to rose water, owner and chef Frances Coffey offers up a host of in-store classes, including Intro to Cakes: Making Buttercream, Intro to Chocolate: Tempering Basics, and Intermediate Chocolate: Making Bonbons.

Cost per class varies, but the admission price includes everything the student needs to complete the class and — best of all — participants get to leave with their creations!

When we heard Chef Coffey could help us create some award-worthy treats for the remainder of our May party list, we immediately booked a morning to hang out at The Pastry Depot. And hey…doesn’t #PastriesWithPaul have a nice ring to it?