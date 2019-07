- It's a restaurant that celebrates southern hospitality and food. The Southern Gentleman Gastropub uses local ingredients and traditional dishes with a modern flair.

The restaurant's Executive Chef, Joseph Paire stops by Good Day Atlanta to share a sweet potato biscuit recipe with viewers. For more information on The Southern Gentleman Gastropub click here.

For more information on today's recipe see below.

SWEET POTATO BISCUITS

1 medium sweet potato (roasted, peeled, pureed and chilled)

4 cup AP flour

1 Tbs salt

1 Tb sugar

2 tsp baking soda

4 tsp baking powder

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 oz chopped chives

1 1/2 cups cold buttermilk

1/2 pound cold butter (grated)

In a large mixing bowl sift together all dry ingredients. Add sweet potatoes, cheese and chives.

Add cold butter and fold gently. Do not work dough!

Pour buttermilk into mixture while folding gently until dough is soft, moist and pulls away from the

side of the bowl.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and toss with flour until no longer sticky. Fold, do not

work dough!

Roll out into 1/2 inch thick sheet and cut with the floured biscuit cutter. (1.5 inch

squares- dinner biscuits, 3 inch squares- brunch biscuits)

Press together unused dough and repeat rolling and cutting procedure.

Place biscuits on ungreased baking sheets and bake in preheated oven at 375* until golden

For the Gravy.

3 16/20 shrimp (peeled, deveined, diced)

2 oz butter

2 oz Flour

3 oz diced tasso ham

1.5 cup heavy cream

1 tsp smoked paprika

In Skillet on med heat add butter and ham until rendered out fat and flour.

Add shrimp and cream. Reduce by half

Add paprika

And garnish.