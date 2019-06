- Nothing says summer than a good book in your hand, walking in the sand and a tasty cocktail by your side, and nobody knows that better than Mary Kay Andrews.

Andrews is a New York Times best-selling author and joins on set to talk about her new novel "Sunset Beach," her picks for summer beach reads, plus the recipes for a few of her favorite beach treats. For more click here.

See below for a list of upcoming events with Mary Kay Andrews:

Woodstock, Ga. | Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 11 a.m.

Mimosas with Patti Callahan Henry

FoxTale Book Shoppe

105 E. Main St. Suite 138



Marietta, Ga. | Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 7 p.m.

Book Exchange

2932 Canton Rd # 220



Milton, Ga. | Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 6 p.m.

The North Atlanta Author Series hosted by Bookmiser

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road



Redneck Caviar recipe

2 (15.5-oz) cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 (10-oz.) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 onion, diced

1/2 cup sliced pickled okra

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

Corn chips for serving

Combine the black-eyed peas, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, okra, and cilantro in a large bowl. Whisk the oil and vinegar together in a separate bowl and stir into the black-eyed pea mixture. Serve with the corn chips.

Nene's Beergaritas

2 (12-oz.) cans frozen limeade concentrate

2 (12-oz.) bottles light Mexican beer

2 (8-oz.) cans lemon-lime soda

1 1/2 cups tequila

Margarita salt

Lime wedges, for serving

Stir the limeade concentrate, beer, soda, and tequila together in a pitcher. Pour into ice-filled glasses rimmed with the margarita salt, and serve with lime wedges.