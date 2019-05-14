< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414850963" data-article-version="1.0">Steve Robinson talks faith, cows and chickens on Good Day Atlanta</h1>
</header> 26 2019 10:31AM <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/steve-robinson-talks-faith-cows-and-chickens-on-good-day-atlanta">Good Day Atlanta </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414850963"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:31AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Do you remember Chick-fil-A before the iconic cows?</p><p>Those cows helped to build the multi-billion dollar powerhouse the fast-food chain is today.</p><p>Now Steve Robinson, the former executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Chick-fil-A, is sharing some secrets to the chain's success.</p><p>Robinson stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his new book covert "Cows and<em> </em>Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand." In the book he shares with readers the secret to growth and success of one of the nation's beloved fast-food restaurants. </p><p>For more information <a href="http://https://srobinsonconsulting.com">click here.</a></p> More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 26, 2019

Posted Jun 26 2019 11:01AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 01:31PM EDT

Paul takes on the "MasterChef" Mystery Box Challenge: It's one of the most iconic challenges on television -- cooks get a box of ingredients and must use them to create a top-notch dish. And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own. Thanks to the fine folks at "MasterChef," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. And, of course, make sure to catch the 10th anniversary season of "MasterChef" Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5!

Steve Robinson, the former Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing officer of Chick-fil-A stops by to talk about his new book covert Cows and Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand . In the book he shares with readers the secret to growth and success of one of the nation's beloved fast food restaurants. For more information click here. Former coach to US soccer player has advice for parents

By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team

Posted Jun 26 2019 09:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:13AM EDT

Youth sports has so many benefits to children, if the parents don't ruin it for them. I talked to the coach who started with one of the World Cup players back in the early days. What does he say? Get out of the way and let the kids love the sport on their own.

Listen, as we've talked about already, three of the 23 US women on America's World Cup team are from Georgia. That takes natural skill and drive, but also a lot of hard work. And parents paying the tab and toting them around when they're younger.

But how much is too much? About a week ago, video of a little league baseball game out of Colorado revealed parents brawling over a call. A call, I might add, made by a 13-year-old umpire. Just sad. And ridiculous. But this is not a rare sight. Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge

By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta

Posted Jun 26 2019 08:47AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:55AM EDT

It's one of the most iconic challenges on television -- cooks get a box of ingredients and must use them to create a top-notch dish. And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own.

Thanks to the fine folks at " MasterChef ," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. And, of course, make sure to catch the 10th anniversary season of "MasterChef" Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5! All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former coach to US soccer player has advice for parents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Youth sports has so many benefits to children, if the parents don't ruin it for them. I talked to the coach who started with one of the World Cup players back in the early days. What does he say? Get out of the way and let the kids love the sport on their own. </p><p>Listen, as we've talked about already, three of the 23 US women on America's World Cup team are from Georgia. That takes natural skill and drive, but also a lot of hard work. And parents paying the tab and toting them around when they're younger.</p><p>But how much is too much? About a week ago, video of a little league baseball game out of Colorado revealed parents brawling over a call. A call, I might add, made by a 13-year-old umpire. Just sad. And ridiculous. But this is not a rare sight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge" title="Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge" data-articleId="414806177" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/MasterChef_s_Mystery_Box_0_7445668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MasterChef's Mystery Box" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's one of the most iconic challenges on television -- cooks get a box of ingredients and must use them to create a top-notch dish. And let's be honest, you've watched the Mystery Box Challenge on the FOX hit "MasterChef" and thought, "Hey, I could do that!" Well, that's what I thought, too...until I actually got a mystery box of my own. </p><p>Thanks to the fine folks at " MasterChef ," I finally got the chance to try out the Mystery Box Challenge. The ingredients included dry pasta, canned tomatoes, garlic, and anchovies. Making something edible couldn't be that difficult, right? I think you can guess how this turned out. Click the video player above to see the humiliation. 