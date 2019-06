- Do you remember Chick-fil-A before the iconic cows?

Those cows helped to build the multi-billion dollar powerhouse the fast-food chain is today.

Now Steve Robinson, the former executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Chick-fil-A, is sharing some secrets to the chain's success.

Robinson stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his new book covert "Cows and Chick-fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand." In the book he shares with readers the secret to growth and success of one of the nation's beloved fast-food restaurants.

For more information click here.