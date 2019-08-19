< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424527281" data-article-version="1.0">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</h1>
</header> By Good Day Atlanta Posted Aug 19 2019 11:52AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 19 2019 10:51AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 04:13PM EDT 19 2019 10:51AM quartered<br /> ½ oz Roasted Jalapeno Mayo<br /> 2 sprigs Thai Basil, picked (no stem)<br /> 2 sprigs Mint, picked (no stem)<br /> 2 cups Canola Oil, heated to 350F<br /> 2T Canola Oil for roasting Brussels<br /> 1 cup Buttermilk</p> <p>Nuoc Cham: <br /> 2T Three Crabs Fish Sauce<br /> 2T Rice Wine Vinegar<br /> 2T Warm Water<br /> 2T Sugar<br /> 1 Shallot, minced<br /> ½ Jalapeno, minced<br /> 1 Garlic Clove, minced</p> <p>Roasted Jalapeno Mayo: <br /> 2 Whole Jalapenos, roasted & peeled<br /> ½ bunch Cilantro, rough chopped<br /> ¼ cup Mushroom Soy<br /> 1 cup Duke’s Mayo<br /> Splash Rice Wine Vinegar</p> <p>Chicken Brine:<br /> ½ gal. warm water <br /> 2/3 gallon ice<br /> 2 c. kosher salt<br /> 1 lb. brown sugar<br /> 1 c. molasses<br /> 3 bay leaves<br /> 3 pieces Star Anise, whole<br /> 1 Tbls. black peppercorns, whole</p> <p>1. In a plastic container combine the salt, brown sugar, molasses, bay leaves, allspice and peppercorns. <br /> 2. While the water is still warm with the ice rapidly melting, pour over the other ingredients and whisk to dissolve the sugar. <br /> 3. The ice should be melting and cool the liquid down to be ready to use.<br /> 4. Make sure to only use brine when it is completely cooled so as to not warm up the protein being used, thus promoting bacteria growth</p> <p>Seasoned Flour (Chicken Dredge):<br /> 6 cups AP Flour<br /> 1 oz Paprika<br /> .5 oz Star Anise, finely ground<br /> .5 oz White Pepper, finely ground<br /> 1oz Kosher Salt<br /> .5oz Garlic Powder<br /> .5oz Onions Powder<br /> .25oz Dried Sage<br /> .25oz Cayenne Pepper</p> <p>To assemble sandwich:<br /> Pound chicken thigh to around ½ inch thick, the thickness should be consistent to ensure even frying. Place pounded chicken thigh in brine for at least 6 hours. Remove chicken from brine and cover with buttermilk for at least an hour. Dredge the chicken, shake excess seasoned flour from thigh and place in fridge while 2 cups canola heat in pan. </p> <p>In another pan, heat the 2T Canola on high. Once shimmering and VERY hot, add Brussels allowing them to sear on each side for about 2 minutes per side. Once they’ve been charred and well-colored, place them in a bowl and toss with Nuoc Cham, Thai Basil and Mint. Set aside for service. </p> <p>Fry chicken in 350F oil, once cooked through and golden brown, place onto some paper towels to drain. Place on toasted hamburger bun, top with dressed Brussels and Jalapeno Mayo. Serve.</p> <p>Additional Info: Steinbeck’s is home to one of the 20 best burgers in Atlanta according to Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant boasts a laidback, old-school vibe while serving creative pub fare and unique beers. Menu items include a burger, chicken sandwich, spicy Chengdu noodles and umami fries. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/coach-dianna-williams-talks-stone-mountain-dollhouse-studio-and-new-book-standing-in-the-shade-" title="Coach Dianna Williams talks Stone Mountain Dollhouse studio and new book 'Standing in the Shade'" data-articleId="424913702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Reality_star_Coach_D_talks__Bring_It__an_0_7607131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Reality_star_Coach_D_talks__Bring_It__an_0_7607131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Reality_star_Coach_D_talks__Bring_It__an_0_7607131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Reality_star_Coach_D_talks__Bring_It__an_0_7607131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Reality_star_Coach_D_talks__Bring_It__an_0_7607131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reality star Coach D talks "Bring It" and new book" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coach Dianna Williams talks Stone Mountain Dollhouse studio and new book 'Standing in the Shade'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some would say coach Dianna Williams has made Hip-Hop Majorette dancing main stream. Although it's been around in marching bands for decades, her hit show "Bring It" has brought it more to the lime light for those who didn't know about the certain style of dance.</p><p>Not only is she helping to empower young girls, but she's also giving back with charity, and now has earned her latest title as published author.</p><p> Coach D talks to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about her new book Standing In The Shade, and the different obstacles she's faced while on her journey to where she is today.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/gwinnett-school-resource-officer-wins-officer-of-the-year-award-for-valor" title="Gwinnett School Resource Officer wins Officer of the Year Award for Valor" data-articleId="424901215" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Gwinnett_School_Resource_Officer_wins_Of_0_7607265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Gwinnett_School_Resource_Officer_wins_Of_0_7607265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Gwinnett_School_Resource_Officer_wins_Of_0_7607265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Gwinnett_School_Resource_Officer_wins_Of_0_7607265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/Gwinnett_School_Resource_Officer_wins_Of_0_7607265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gwinnett School Resource Officer wins Officer of the Year Award for Valor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gwinnett School Resource Officer wins Officer of the Year Award for Valor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gwinnett County School Resource Officer Nicolette McLeod-Pinnock received the Officer of the Year Award for Valor from the Peace Officers Association of Georgia. </p><p>The award recognizes valor, acts of heroism or outstanding actions. </p><p>Last October, she was faced with a tragic situation while at work. A student had stabbed a teacher with a knife and held another student at knife point. Officer Nicolette McLeod-Pinnock walked into the room and immediately used her training for dangerous encounters, remained calm, and took control over the situation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-august-21-2019" title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 21, 2019" data-articleId="424894551" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 21, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Admission to the 5th Annual Labor Day Pig Out costs $35 for adults ($40 at the door) and $20 for children ages six to 12.</p><p> </p><p>"Bring It's " Coach D on Good Day Atlanta: Dianna Williams, also known as "Coach D", is a reality star known for her hit show "Bring It",a show about hip-hop majorette competitions in Mississippi. She has now accomplished a new goal in life that is near and dear to her heart, becoming a published author. Coach D talks to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about her new book Standing In The Shade. Plus she shares details about her live tour and non-profit foundation, Doll Face Academy. 