- The film "Poms" is about proving it’s never too late to follow your dreams. A local crew of Atlanta cheerleaders/dancers called Stayin’ Alive Crew, proved how fun it can be to stay fit after 50.

The group often participate in parades, festivals, and more.

Their motto is "inspiring a passion for life after 50 and proving age is limitless." The crew is always looking for new recruits, if you're interested in more information click here.