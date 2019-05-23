< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408599819" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408599819" data-article-version="1.0">Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408599819" data-article-version="1.0">Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408599819" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/stayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves" data-title="Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/stayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves" addthis:title="Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408599819.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408599819");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408599819_408583375_131884"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408599819_408583375_131884";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408583375","video":"567119","title":"Stayin%E2%80%99%20Alive%20Crew%20shows%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20their%20moves","caption":"Stayin%E2%80%99%20Alive%20Crew%2C%20whose%20motto%20is%20inspiring%20a%20passion%20for%20life%20after%2050%20and%20proving%20age%20is%20limitless.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FStayin____Alive_Crew_shows_Good_Day_Atla_0_7305752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F23%2FStayin____Alive_Crew_shows_Good_Day_Atlanta_thei_567119_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653234166%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D92dlt3n4RaqcW4E4ViOC8mSUTIM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fstayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves"}},"createDate":"May 23 2019 11:42AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408599819_408583375_131884",video:"567119",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Stayin____Alive_Crew_shows_Good_Day_Atla_0_7305752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Stayin%25E2%2580%2599%2520Alive%2520Crew%252C%2520whose%2520motto%2520is%2520inspiring%2520a%2520passion%2520for%2520life%2520after%252050%2520and%2520proving%2520age%2520is%2520limitless.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/23/Stayin____Alive_Crew_shows_Good_Day_Atlanta_thei_567119_1800.mp4?Expires=1653234166&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=92dlt3n4RaqcW4E4ViOC8mSUTIM",eventLabel:"Stayin%E2%80%99%20Alive%20Crew%20shows%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20their%20moves-408583375",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fstayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/stayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves">Good Day Atlanta </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 01:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408599819"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:42AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408599819" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The film "Poms" is about proving it's never too late to follow your dreams. A local crew of Atlanta cheerleaders/dancers called <a href="http://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.facebook.com_stayinalivecrew_&d=DwMFAg&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=QTk5tSLX63wIdr5bcWXPsSqJvG6yKHFg8COP6SxBmSo&m=zSUM8c5U_X--MSNx6LndAUgf9t1QOabOsbaTXGQ_ygQ&s=WJxc_bd5YoSagup8bFoOfWGH_g42ucnYfrhqKmi8t4U&e=">Stayin’ Alive Crew</a>, proved how fun it can be to stay fit after 50. </p> <p>The group often participate in parades, festivals, and more.</p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">Their motto is "inspiring a passion for life after 50 and proving age is limitless." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 23, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pickett’s Mill Battlefield prepares for annual reenactment: One of the most famous Civil War battlefields will come alive again this weekend, as dozens of people don Union and Confederate uniforms and reenact the famed Battle of Pickett’s Mill. </p><p> </p><p>It’s happening this Saturday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m. at Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site in Pauling County. The annual event marks the May 27, 1864 battle in which 14,000 Union troops descended upon Pickett’s Mill in the late afternoon, where they clashed with 10,000 Confederate troops. Experts now call the battle one of the worst Union defeats, as it resulted in an estimated 1,600 Union soldiers dead and a delay of the Union Army’s advance on Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/picketts-mill-battlefield-prepares-for-annual-reenactment" title="Pickett's Mill Battlefield prepares for annual reenactment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pickett_s_Mill_Battlefield_historic_site_0_7304884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pickett_s_Mill_Battlefield_historic_site_0_7304884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pickett_s_Mill_Battlefield_historic_site_0_7304884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pickett_s_Mill_Battlefield_historic_site_0_7304884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Pickett_s_Mill_Battlefield_historic_site_0_7304884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pickett's Mill Battlefield historic site" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pickett's Mill Battlefield prepares for annual reenactment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 04:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of Georgia's most famous Civil War battlefields will come alive again next weekend, as dozens of people don Union and Confederate uniforms and reenact the Battle of Pickett’s Mill. </p><p> </p><p>It’s happening this Saturday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m. at Pickett’s Mill Battlefield State Historic Site in Paulding County. The annual event marks the May 27, 1864 battle in which 14,000 Union troops descended upon Pickett’s Mill in the late afternoon, where they clashed with 10,000 Confederate troops. Experts now call the battle one of the worst Union defeats, as it resulted in an estimated 1,600 Union soldiers dead and a delay of the Union Army’s advance on Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jarard-j-on-lil-nas-x-s-big-gift-to-billy-ray-cyrus" title="Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Jarard_J_on_Lil_Nas_X_s_big_gift_for_Bil_0_7302302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift for Billy Ray Cyrus" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jarard J on Lil Nas X's big gift to Billy Ray Cyrus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By now you've probably heard the song "Old Town Road," the remix features rapper Lil Nas X and country star Billy Ray Cyrus.</p><p>There's a line about "riding down Rodeo in my Maserati sports car," and now Billy Ray cand do it, thanks to a generous gift from Lil Nax X.</p><p>The surprise was caught on camera, and Jarard J from Majic 107.5 and 97.5 joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley to talk more about the "Old Town Road" hype.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Atlanta United named 'Sports Team of the Year'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/stayin-alive-crew-shows-good-day-atlanta-their-moves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stayin' Alive Crew shows Good Day Atlanta their moves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/emory-names-new-dean-for-school-of-law-first-woman-in-that-role" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/emory-law-dean-named_1558628508386_7305784_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/emory-law-dean-named_1558628508386_7305784_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/emory-law-dean-named_1558628508386_7305784_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/emory-law-dean-named_1558628508386_7305784_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/emory-law-dean-named_1558628508386_7305784_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Emory University names first female dean for School of Law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-investigate-bomb-threat-at-dekalb-county-grocery-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspect who made bomb threat outside of Kroger arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sacramento&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California police defend using spit mask on 12-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 