- Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is officially a billionaire and now he's in the news for providing legal assistance. And now he's in the news for giving legal assistance.

It's for a Phoenix couple who were held at gunpoint by police after their child walked out of the store with a doll.

STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby joined Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype with more on this story.

