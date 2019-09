- BET Her presents the 2019 Black Women's Expo, celebrating 25 years of empowering women.

The expo focuses on lifestyle, beauty, entertainment and culture.

Singer Tamika Scott from Atlanta's Xscape and Media Girls on Tour founder Jelisa Cook stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about what this year's expo attendees can expect.

Tamika is set to perform at this year's expo. "I was born and raised in College Park, Georgia so to be able to give back to my community is wonderful," Tamika said about her performance.

The expo's hashtag is #SheMatters